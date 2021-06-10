Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Bring the fun back to baseball

Although never a great athlete, I was blessed with decent hand-eye coordination that allowed me to be a good fielder. Hitting? That takes a whole other level of talent. Yet, my ability to catch the ball made virtually every moment I spent on a baseball/softball field a source of unbridled joy.

With that in mind, why did my generation work so hard to take the joy out of the game?

True, we made sure kids had nice fields to play on and they had nice uniforms to wear, but we sucked every ounce of fun out of the game.

Kids of my generation would play all day … without keeping score. Although, that doesn’t mean we didn’t know who was winning.

We played an indeterminate amount of innings. Games lasted from lunch to dinner. We didn’t know how many runs we scored. We only knew we were three up or two down. Sometimes we took a break to grab a soda, but we’d quickly get back to the game.

There was a playful joy in those games that couldn’t be duplicated. I don’t think it’s a coincidence, but about 15 regulars from those childhood games played softball together at a pretty competitive level for a dozen years … because it was fun.