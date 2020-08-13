Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Canceling sports is the right decision

Now, despite a pronounced lack of ability, I still enjoy playing golf.

Suffice it to say, sports are an integral part of my life.

Yet, I am struggling to understand people complaining about prep, college and professional sports being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks, it is the right call. There is no need for replay. There is no need to change the rules.

Our games aren’t a matter of life and death. The coronavirus is.

I’ve said this before. I understand the disappointment the kids are feeling. When I was young, every rainout or every injury that kept me off the field felt like the end of the world. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.

There was always a game the next day, the next week. The injuries eventually healed and the games resumed.

This virus is too dangerous. Too unpredictable. Our doctors and scientists don’t know enough about it. It is irresponsible to put young men and women and their coaches at risk. And, given the incredible contagiousness of this illness, the athletes and coaches extend that risk to their families and friends. Ultimately, that includes all of us.