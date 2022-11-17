Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Cardinal rule of sportswriting: avoid lists

As someone who struggles with authority issues, even I understand rules are important.

And, last week, I violated one of my cardinal rules of sports writing – avoid lists at all costs.

Admittedly, circumstances screamed for a list.

While scrolling my Twitter account I learned that Marion’s Dylon Nalley had just won the Class 2A cross country state championship. “Someone from Southern Illinois winning the state championship title?” I thought to myself. “That doesn’t happen often.”

That’s where the thought should have stopped. But, no, that didn’t happen. “I wonder how many cross country champions have come from schools south of Interstate 64?” I thought.

My gut feeling was correct. There are very few. In fact, the number was so small, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to violate my own personal rule and create a list.

Scanning the Illinois High School Association website, I learned that Gary Bremer of Metropolis had won the state title in 1979, before there was even a Massac County High School. Brent McLain of Benton won in 1982 and Nashville’s Charlie Hatch took the 2004 Class A title.

Yup, my instincts and memory were correct, Nalley was in exclusive company. The number of state champions was so small, a list seemed a perfect way to illustrate that point.

I did have second thoughts Thursday evening when I was contacted by The Southern Illinoisan’s copy desk. “Is there a reason you omitted Benton’s Gavin Genisio?” they asked.

Actually, there was a good reason. I hadn’t seen that bit of information yet. Genisio won the Class A race, Nalley, the AA. It was the first time two Southern Illinoisans had ever won state titles in the same year.

The copy desk said they would clean up my oversight. And, I breathed a sigh of relief … until I checked my email Monday morning.

A relative of Alex Partlow sent me a message reminding me that the Carbondale High School runner had won the Class 2A title in 2021.

To be perfectly clear, the message was kind and polite, actually quite flattering, and it merely pointed out the oversight. Partlow was a senior last year and is now a member of the University of Illinois cross country team.

Obviously, my memory was faulty and I simply overlooked Partlow’s name while searching the Illinois High School Association’s list of past state champions.

Which leads us to the only logical conclusion – don’t runs lists, no matter your intentions. Someone inevitably gets omitted.

But, you know, that got me thinking.

It wasn’t right of me to only mention the state champions on the boys’ side of the ledger. I started wondering how many girls had won the state championship.

That’s how I once again found myself at www.ihsa.org, searching past girls’ state champions from the deep south.

That’s where I discovered there have only been two individual state champions from the deep south – Sparta’s Becky Garrett in 1990 and Mount Vernon’s Margo Richardson in 2008.

For the record, I searched the list slowly three times. However, I will keep a close eye on my emails this week because lists are always dangerous.