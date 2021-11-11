Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Cardinals become first team in history with five Gold Glovers

The St. Louis Cardinals may not have had the pearls, but there was plenty of gold to go around in the 2021 season – Gold Gloves that is.

The awarding of Gold Gloves last week validates what St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans already knew – the 2021 Cardinals were one heckuva defensive team.

In case you spent the week hiding in a bat rack or looking for reasons new manager Oli Marmol should be fired, five Cardinals players won Gold Gloves, the first time in history a team has had five Gold Glovers.

Paul Goldschmidt took the honors at first base; Tommy Edman at second; Nolan Arenado at third; Tyler O’Neill in left field; and Harrison Bader in center. Yadier Molina was a finalist for the honor, but the award was presented to Pittsburgh’s Jacob Stallings.

Amazingly enough, it wouldn’t have been inconceivable for this Cardinals team to win Gold Gloves at all nine positions. I’m not saying the Cardinals got screwed. I’m not saying that should have happened. I’m simply saying the team is THAT good defensively.

In the current game, Molina continues to be one of the defensive yardsticks by which catchers are measured. But, time and more than 18,000 innings behind the plate have taken their toll.

Molina doesn’t block pitches in the dirt as well as he used to … particularly when he has played 15-20 games in succession. On the other hand, given the “one-knee approach” used by many of today’s players, he is still elite in that category.

Conversely, Molina still shuts down the running game. Fewer steals were attempted against the Cardinals than any other team in baseball this year. And, when opponents did attempt to steal, Molina threw out 41 percent of runners. By comparison, Travis d’Arnaud, catcher for the World Champion Atlanta Braves threw out 16 percent of would be base stealers.

Right fielder Dylan Carlson is another elite fielder.

How good is he?

His glove is equal to Bader and O’Neill. He lacks the explosive speed of his outfield counterparts, but Carlson gets a good jump on the ball and takes excellent routes. If he touches the ball, he catches it.

And, he unquestionably has the best arm of this amazing outfield trio. We’re not talking Roberto Clemente-caliber arm, but Carlson’s footwork is excellent and his accuracy is amazing. He has the best outfield arm in a Cardinals’ uniform since Rick Ankiel played.

The Cardinals were not going to win a Gold Glove at shortstop because Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa split time there. However, both are excellent defenders.

To the casual fan, DeJong doesn’t appear to be anything special defensively. However, when you watch on a daily basis you realize he rarely makes mistakes. He doesn’t have the range Sosa has, but DeJong’s hands are excellent.

He isn’t blessed with a big arm, but he gets rid of the ball quickly and is accurate.

Sosa, if he becomes a regular, has a real opportunity to win a Gold Glove someday. He has excellent range and a good arm. Most of his errors came on errant throws this year. That will clean itself up as he gains experience and learns when to eat the ball.

Finally, Adam Wainwright is a two-time Gold Glove winner on the mound.

While the Cardinals were frustrating to watch at times this year, the pitching was horrid prior to the All-Star break and the offense was erratic, defense was a constant. The quality of the defense made the team’s other shortcomings more bearable.

Finally, with the Cardinals looking to sign more pitching for next year, that defense has to make St. Louis an attractive destination.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0