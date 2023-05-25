Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

People of my generation may remember a game show entitled, “To Tell the Truth.”

The premise was simple.

Three people would be introduced as someone with a unique claim to fame. Let’s say the person was Richard Fry, the inventor of the French fry.

A panel of four celebrities would question the three people in an attempt to determine who was the actual Mr. Fry.

After the celebrities cast their ballots for the actual Mr. Fry, the game show host would solemnly ask, “Will the real Richard Fry, please stand up?”

That’s where we are with the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals baseball season.

Two weeks ago, many fans were concerned because the team had gotten off to a 10-24 start, one of the worst in franchise history. The doomsayers were sure this would be one of the worst teams in franchise history, despite the presence of franchise players like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

Of course, those fans were also ignoring the fact that the baseball season is a marathon. There are 162 games in the season. Even the best teams normally go through bad streaks.

Two weeks later, the same team is riding the crest of an incredible winning streak. After Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cardinals had won 10 of their last 13 games.

Guess what? This isn’t who the Cardinals are either.

I’m no prognosticator. I’m not even good in math, but there is no way the team is going to win 77% of the rest of its games.

The truth is, the real Cardinals lie somewhere in the middle of those two scenarios.

This is not a great team. They don’t have the pitching to be great.

This isn’t a terrible team. They have enough offense and defense to be successful.

My advice, sit back and enjoy the good times. Tolerate the inevitable letdowns due to a faulty pitching staff.

Ahhh, but therein lies the rub you say. Don’t tolerate mediocrity! Trade for quality pitching! We can package Paul DeJong, Tyler O’Neill, Brendan Donovan and Oscar Mercado for ….

NO! Stop right there.

Those trades might work in your fantasy baseball league. But, this is reality. The Cardinals may pick up some pitching help at the trade deadline, but generally speaking this team will be as good as the current pitching staff takes them.

Personally, this season has already had some highlights – primarily the resurgence of Paul DeJong.

Amazingly, DeJong, a quietly effective defensive shortstop with occasional power, has become one of the most polarizing players in recent Cardinals’ history. DeJong was an all-star in 2019 when he hit 30 home runs, but inexplicably lost his swing.

He struggled mightily for the next three seasons, becoming a scapegoat for Cardinals fans in the process. It didn’t matter that he was demoted to the bench and seldom played, a lot of team failures were dumped on DeJong.

This year, he has apparently rediscovered his swing. His play, offensively and defensively, has been a big part of the Cardinals recent resurgence, yet, he is still the subject of derision among too many fans. For the record, DeJong recently became just the 51st shortstop in Major League Baseball history to hit over 100 home runs.

I don’t understand why fans can’t, or refuse to, enjoy the good times … it sure makes the 162-game season more enjoyable.