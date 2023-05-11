It’s less than 40 games into the Major League Baseball season and legions of Cardinals’ fans are gathering on bridges, waiting their turn to jump off.

Granted, the Cardinals are off to a horrendous start. They won just 10 of their first 30 games.

Whatever this team does, it turns to mud.

If the Cardinals commit an error, at least one unearned run will score. If a Cardinals’ catcher drops a foul tip on a third strike, the next pitch will be lined to the outfield. If an opposing batter gets jammed, the ball will find a safe landing place between three players in the outfield.

It’s been a Murphy’s Law type of season. If something can go wrong, it will.

As a result, Cardinals’ fans are gathering around a boiling cauldron, looking for a scapegoat to tar and feather.

Predictably, John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, and field manager Oli Marmol are the targets of the fans’ vitriol. As far as Cardinals’ nation is concerned, one or both of them need to be relieved of their duties immediately.

In a way, I can understand the ire directed at Mozeliak. He was the person primarily responsible for assembling this roster. And, the team did little in the offseason to address a shortage of starting and relief pitching.

On the other hand, I find the animosity directed at Marmol amusing.

Unless he is a disaster in the clubhouse, something the average fan is in no position to judge, it’s difficult to place blame on Marmol. He’s not the one walking hitters in key situations. It’s not Marmol striking out in critical situations. And, to my knowledge he’s yet to boot a ground ball or throw to the wrong base.

Baseball managers are wildly overrated. Managerial moves don’t win or lose five games a year. The manager’s role has morphed from tactician to sports psychologist.

The days of daring, innovative moves from the dugout have passed. If Marmol was shown the door, he’d be replaced by another robot reading the same spreadsheet, making the same predictable moves. Baseball has become a live version of Strat-O-Matic, the classic baseball board game where results are determined by numbers.

What’s more, firing either person is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the team. Sometimes firing a manager will give the team a boost, but most of the time that is a temporary phenomenon. Mozeliak’s dismissal would have no immediate impact other than to satisfy the blood lust of fans.

As a reminder, these same fans were sure last year that the removal of hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux would have miraculous effects. Both were jettisoned in the offseason, and, yet, fans are still looking for a ledge to jump off.

Finally, the most bizarre scapegoat in this scenario is Taylor Motter. Motter, a career journeyman, was the 25th player on a 25-man roster. He rarely played, yet, his presence irritated an inordinate number of fans.

The prevailing “wisdom” was that one of the young studs at Memphis, the Cardinals AAA affiliate, should be on the roster. Historically, the final spot on the roster is not given to a prospect who is likely to see little playing time.

Motter was designated for assignment last Saturday. That means one thing, fans will now be looking for a new scapegoat. The team activated catcher Tres Barerra, not prospect Jordan Walker, when Motter was released. Therefore, Barerra is the leading candidate for scapegoat status.

In the meantime, about 125 games remain in the season.