Sports column | Les Winkeler: Cardinals prospects hailed as can't miss

What do George Kernek, Ray Busse, Harrison Bader, Randy Arozarena and Dylan Carlson have in common?

All were hailed as can’t miss prospects by St. Louis Cardinals fans.

George Kernek was believed to be the next Stan Musial. Ray Busse was the heir apparent to Marty Marion. The duo combined for 236 major league at bats. They disappeared quietly, relegated to the cranky corners of old men’s minds.

Baseball scouting never has been, never will be, an exact science. Competing at the major league level is as much an art as it is science. A player has to have the talent, the mentality and a little luck along the way.

Harrison Bader, Randy Arozarena and Dylan Carlson are three of the latest players touted as future Hall of Famers by Cardinals fans. It is entirely too early in their careers to know if they will become the Kerneks and Busses of their generation, or whether they will flourish in MLB.

I remember a Twitter discussion last year involving Arozarena. Some fan was angry that Bader and Dexter Fowler were getting at bats that should have gone to Arozarena, a Triple A phenom. Paraphrasing the other person’s argument, Arozarena was a “proven” hitter.