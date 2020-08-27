Sports column | Les Winkeler: Cardinals prospects hailed as can't miss

What do George Kernek, Ray Busse, Harrison Bader, Randy Arozarena and Dylan Carlson have in common?
All were hailed as can’t miss prospects by St. Louis Cardinals fans.
George Kernek was believed to be the next Stan Musial. Ray Busse was the heir apparent to Marty Marion. The duo combined for 236 major league at bats. They disappeared quietly, relegated to the cranky corners of old men’s minds.
Baseball scouting never has been, never will be, an exact science. Competing at the major league level is as much an art as it is science. A player has to have the talent, the mentality and a little luck along the way.
Harrison Bader, Randy Arozarena and Dylan Carlson are three of the latest players touted as future Hall of Famers by Cardinals fans. It is entirely too early in their careers to know if they will become the Kerneks and Busses of their generation, or whether they will flourish in MLB.
I remember a Twitter discussion last year involving Arozarena. Some fan was angry that Bader and Dexter Fowler were getting at bats that should have gone to Arozarena, a Triple A phenom. Paraphrasing the other person’s argument, Arozarena was a “proven” hitter.
He was making that argument, despite the fact that Arozarena had yet to appear in a major league game. When I pointed out that clearing a path to Cooperstown was a bit premature, my nemesis countered that Arozarena had hit at every level and there was no reason to believe he would dominate in MLB.
Actually, there are hundreds of reasons to believe that college or minor league success doesn’t translate directly to Hall of Fame numbers. As noted earlier, the book is still open on Arozarena. He was traded to Tampa Bay last year and has been sidelined by COVID-19.
As for Bader, many fans have forgotten he was a solid player in the Cardinals’ minor league system. And, he has shown that the transition to MLB is not a foregone conclusion. Bader struggles with pitch recognition. He’s been unable to lay off low, outside breaking balls, resulting in an alarming parade of strikeouts.
No longer a fan favorite, Bader is now the target of the ire among some vocal Cardinals fans.
Frankly, I hope the Cardinals stick with Bader a bit longer. He clearly has the physical tools. I think pitch recognition is something he can learn. He has the physical tools – Bader is ridiculously fast and a fine defensive player.
Plus, there is no one on the major league roster that plays the game any harder than Bader. Finally, I’d love to see him succeed for no other reason than to silence the critics.
Finally, there is Carlson.
Some fans were beating the drum for him to be called up last year. Like Bader and Arozarena, he had a history of swinging the bat well and it was assumed that merely putting a major league uniform on him would turn Carlson into a major league basher.
He has gotten off to a slow start in this strange 2020 baseball season. The sample size is entirely too small to make any kind of judgment on his long-term prospects. But, I’m just wondering how long it will take for fans to sour on him.
Baseball is a humbling game, the skills so refined. Promising careers can end quickly (See: Allen Craig).
Bader, Arozarena and Carlson may all turn out to be excellent major league players. However, nothing is a given.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for the Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
