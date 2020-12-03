Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Chinn makes history in NFL

I tuned in the other night just in time to watch the show featuring Bob Uecker. I’m old enough to have heard Uecker dozens of times on television, but I also had his baseball card and watched him play many times.

Of course, much of the show was dedicated to Uecker’s self-deprecating humor. And, other stories were recounted, such as the time he snatched a tuba from a band playing at Sportsman’s Park prior to a 1964 World Series game.

Uecker took the tuba to the outfield where he used it to catch fly balls.

And, he told perhaps my favorite Uecker story, about how he was signed by the Braves out of high school for a $3,000 bonus, “And, it was really hard for my dad to scrape that kind of money together.”

I’ll never forget the night Uecker was calling a game at Baltimore and the camera panned a stadium nearly devoid of fans, almost like it was 2020, and wryly quipped, “There’s a good shot of the crowd.”

When the Uecker program ended, I was about to head for bed when the promo for the next show came on – Jack Buck.

I didn’t stand a chance, I had to stay up for that as well. The next hour was spent alternately laughing and crying. If you’re a baseball fan and stumble upon the program, please watch. You’ll love it.