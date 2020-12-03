Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Chinn makes history in NFL

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:
Jeremy Chinn: It just doesn’t get old watching this former Saluki make his mark in the NFL.
This week, Chinn, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, became the first defensive player in NFL history to score touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage.
On the first, Chinn picked up a loose ball after Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit from behind and loped 17 yards for the touchdown.
On the next play from scrimmage, Chinn pried the ball loose from Dalvin Cook inside a scrum. He hurdled one would-be tackler then ran 28 yards for his second touchdown.
The former Saluki has been making big plays all season for the Panthers, but he’s also been rock solid. He had 13 tackles in addition to the two touchdowns Sunday.
He seems to be well on his way to adding his name to the list of former Salukis that have starred in the NFL, including, but not limited to Carl Mauck, Jim Hart, Sam Silas, Terry Taylor, Kevin House, Bart Scott and Brandon Jacobs.
After all these years, it’s still fun to hear announcers say things like, “The sensational rookie out of Southern Illinois.”
Sounds of Baseball: In a happy accident last week, I stumbled onto the MLB Network show, “The Sounds of Baseball.” Each show is an hour-long look at legendary baseball announcers.
I tuned in the other night just in time to watch the show featuring Bob Uecker. I’m old enough to have heard Uecker dozens of times on television, but I also had his baseball card and watched him play many times.
Of course, much of the show was dedicated to Uecker’s self-deprecating humor. And, other stories were recounted, such as the time he snatched a tuba from a band playing at Sportsman’s Park prior to a 1964 World Series game.
Uecker took the tuba to the outfield where he used it to catch fly balls.
And, he told perhaps my favorite Uecker story, about how he was signed by the Braves out of high school for a $3,000 bonus, “And, it was really hard for my dad to scrape that kind of money together.”
I’ll never forget the night Uecker was calling a game at Baltimore and the camera panned a stadium nearly devoid of fans, almost like it was 2020, and wryly quipped, “There’s a good shot of the crowd.”
When the Uecker program ended, I was about to head for bed when the promo for the next show came on – Jack Buck.
I didn’t stand a chance, I had to stay up for that as well. The next hour was spent alternately laughing and crying. If you’re a baseball fan and stumble upon the program, please watch. You’ll love it.
Six weeks: Under normal circumstances, pitchers and catchers would report to spring training in six weeks.
With several promising COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, let’s hope baseball begins on time. America could certainly stand a dose of normalcy.
Kyle Smithpeters: So, what is it going to take to get a Division 1 basketball program to hire John A. Logan men’s basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters?
The Vols are ranked in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Top 25 every year. And, Smithpeters’ recruiting credentials are impeccable.
Last year Jay Scrubb went from Logan to being the 55th pick in the NBA draft, being selected by the Brooklyn Nets.
In the past week, Sydney Curry, a current Logan player, committed to the University of Kansas. Players like that just don’t stumble onto the Carterville campus. If he can bring that kind of talent to the JUCO level, it would be fascinating to see what he can do at a four-year institution.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
