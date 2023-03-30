Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

Foot in mouth: I spoke too soon.

After Southeast Missouri State, Purdue, Northwestern, Drake and Farleigh Dickinson were defeated in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in the first week, I declared the tournament was over for me personally.

Granted, I wish Purdue, Drake, Southeast Missouri State or Northwestern, teams I have personal attachments to, would still be alive. But, my interest in the tournament was rekindled when San Diego State and Florida Atlantic advanced to the Final Four.

Neither team has ever advanced to a Final Four. The University of Miami is also a newcomer, but as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, it’s difficult to treat the Hurricane as an outsider.

I will watch with interest this weekend, hoping the national title goes to a team from Conference USA or the Mountain West.

A lot of pundits have offered opinions as to how three newcomers advanced to the Final Four. Frankly, I’m not buying any explanations yet, although some the extra year of COVID-19 eligibility and the transfer portal, offer intriguing possibilities.

The make-up of this Final Four could be a complete anomaly. For now, let’s just enjoy it.

Tyler Smithpeters: Congratulations to the John A. Logan College Volunteers and rookie coach Tyler Smithpeters for winning the NJCAA national basketball title.

The Smithpeters family is creating quite a basketball legacy in Southern Illinois.

Tyler and older brother Kyle, both starred at Harrisburg High School, while playing for their father, Randy Smithpeters. Randy has a Class 2A state championship to his credit. The Bulldogs won the title in 2013 with Tyler being an integral part of that team. Tyler and Kyle both went on to play at Southern Illinois University.

Kyle eventually landed a job as head coach of John A. Logan College. He compiled a 241-73 record over his 10 years there before accepting an assistant coaching position at the University of Missouri. Despite that stellar record, the Volunteers never won a national title until Kyle passed the baton to his younger brother.

I would love to hear the conversation around the dinner table at Thanksgiving this year.

For the record, the Smithpeters trio has 791 coaching victories between them. Tyler has just 33 of those, but he may be entitled to a little smack talking around the dinner table.

Paul DeJong: The embattled Cardinals infielder will begin the 2023 season on the injured list.

One can only anticipate the wailing and gnashing of teeth when and if DeJong is added to the active roster sometime this year.

Granted, DeJong has struggled offensively, struggled mightily, in the past couple years. But, the amount of ire directed his way by Cardinals’ fans was disproportionate. Although there were stretches he rarely played, anytime he stepped on the field fans blamed him for the team’s failures.

At the same time he struggled offensively, DeJong remained the team’s most reliable middle infield defensive option coming off the bench. In this offense-first age of baseball, too many people forget the importance of defensive contributions.

RIP Fred: The obituaries and tributes have already been written, but I will think of Fred Huff whenever I attend any sporting event at SIU. No one on this earth knew more about SIU athletics than Fred.

I was the beneficiary of his knowledge. I was lucky enough to be his friend, although I frequently found myself the target of his rapier-like wit. There will never be another Fred Huff. He will be sorely missed.