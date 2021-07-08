Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Controversy leading up to the Olympic games

Imagine this headline: Olympic athlete banned for statements critical to government.
Most Americans would probably think the athlete in question was Russian or Chinese. I mean, seriously, the right to compete in the Olympics should be based on ability, not politics … right?
It turns out that is not necessarily the case.
Many Americans have taken to social media to criticize former Saluki hammer thrower Gwen Berry, many going so far as to call for the U.S. Olympic committee to remove her from the team. Berry finished third in the recent U.S. Olympic trials.
Berry has used the awards podium in the past to make statements about systemic racism in the United States. At the Olympic trials, Berry wasn’t expecting the national anthem to be played while she was on the medal stand. When the music started, she shielded her face with an “Activist athlete” t-shirt.
Let’s make a couple of things crystal clear.
The U.S. Olympic committee, to its credit, has supported Berry and other athletes. That hasn’t always been the case, but the Olympic committee has expressed solidarity with Berry in this instance.
Second, Americans have every right to express their agreement or disagreement with Berry’s statement.
However, those calling for her removal from the team are off base.
America is not a country where political statements are punished. The free world has been aghast for the last couple of years by the Russian government’s imprisonment and attempted poisoning of Alexander Navalny, a Russian dissident who had the audacity to speak out against Vladimir Putin.
And, no, that is not a perfect analogy. It is not the government seeking retribution against Berry. And, being barred from athletic competition is not the same as prison.
But, this country that we hold dear was founded on the principles of individual liberty. Imprisoning the soul can be as damaging as confining the body. Remember Patrick Henry’s words in his speech to the Second Virginia Convention, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
It is important to remember that if our Founding Fathers had not had the courage to speak out against oppression, our national anthem might still be “God Save the Queen.”
Too often we inaccurately equate political activism to a hatred for America. Wanting this country to live up to the lofty principles on which it was founded is not hatred, it’s aspirational. Our Pledge of Allegiance ends with the words “with liberty and justice for all.”
Why seek punishment for someone seeking to help America achieve that goal?
In a second matter related to the U.S. Olympic team, can we put an end to this reefer madness?
Sha’Carri Richardson earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team by winning the 100 meter trials. She has been suspended for a month after testing positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Richardson said she smoked marijuana after learning of the death of her birth mother.
Why do we care if athletes smoke weed? It is not a performance enhancing drug.
As sports journalist Jemele Hill stated, marijuana could only be considered performance enhancing if there were a bag of Doritos on the finish line.
What if Richardson had drank a bottle of wine to soothe her soul? She would have been intoxicated as well. But, traces of alcohol would have vanished from her system within 24 hours. Detectable amounts of THC remain much longer.
Then there is the “rules are rules” argument. Yes, Ms. Richardson broke the rules. But, it’s an anachronistic rule that needs to go. It serves no purpose. This is the time to right a wrong.