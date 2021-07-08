Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Controversy leading up to the Olympic games

However, those calling for her removal from the team are off base.

America is not a country where political statements are punished. The free world has been aghast for the last couple of years by the Russian government’s imprisonment and attempted poisoning of Alexander Navalny, a Russian dissident who had the audacity to speak out against Vladimir Putin.

And, no, that is not a perfect analogy. It is not the government seeking retribution against Berry. And, being barred from athletic competition is not the same as prison.

But, this country that we hold dear was founded on the principles of individual liberty. Imprisoning the soul can be as damaging as confining the body. Remember Patrick Henry’s words in his speech to the Second Virginia Convention, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

It is important to remember that if our Founding Fathers had not had the courage to speak out against oppression, our national anthem might still be “God Save the Queen.”

Too often we inaccurately equate political activism to a hatred for America. Wanting this country to live up to the lofty principles on which it was founded is not hatred, it’s aspirational. Our Pledge of Allegiance ends with the words “with liberty and justice for all.”