Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Coping without a daily sports fix

I remember the Cardinals losing a game when the opposition, I believe it was the Padres, executed a perfect relay throw to the plate to deny the tying run. Pre-pandemic me would have been livid. Instead, I watched the replay several times, enjoying the precision in every element of that play.

It was baseball perfection.

This new attitude seems healthier, certainly better for the blood pressure.

Yet, there are still moments when the loss of sports hits home … the Southern Illinois University vs. Southeast Missouri State football game for instance.

Since I enrolled at SIU in the fall of 1972, watching the Salukis has become a constant. Because of limitations imposed by the pandemic, I was relegated to watching the game on television. And, watch I did.

That game did more to remind me just how much my life had become intertwined with athletic events. The game was well-played considering the circumstances – it’s the only game either team will play this fall and both squads have been dealing with COVID.

Better yet, the game came down to the final seconds with a local guy, Johnston City’s Nico Gualdoni, kicking the game-winning field goal. As a lifelong newspaper person, that is the kind of story you can wrap your keyboard around.