Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Coping without a daily sports fix

Like millions of other Americans, I’ve found the COVID-19 pandemic to be enlightening in some ways.
Among the most important lessons, it’s possible to live without a daily dose of sports.
That doesn’t mean the transition was easy.
The pandemic hit as the St. Louis Blues were making the stretch run toward the playoffs in defense of their Stanley Cup championship. (That turned out ugly, the Blues were eliminated in the first round and now Alex Pietrangelo is gone.)
And, worst of all, the start of the MLB season was delayed by about 100 games. (That turned out ugly. It turns out four of the five Cardinals outfielders can barely hit their weight. They suffered an early exit from the playoffs and now it appears Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong may be gone.)
Yet, despite it all, I learned to cope.
Without nightly games on television, I learned to grill at a leisurely pace outside. Rather than rushing to get dinner done so as not to miss the first pitch, I came to appreciate the beauty of my backyard. And, falling to sleep is easier when the Cardinals’ closer doesn’t blow a two-run lead in the ninth.
Granted, it wasn’t a cold turkey break for me.
I watched – sometimes – once the games returned. But, the relationship had changed – it was more casual. The games no longer demanded my attention. And, I found myself watching the games differently.
I remember the Cardinals losing a game when the opposition, I believe it was the Padres, executed a perfect relay throw to the plate to deny the tying run. Pre-pandemic me would have been livid. Instead, I watched the replay several times, enjoying the precision in every element of that play.
It was baseball perfection.
This new attitude seems healthier, certainly better for the blood pressure.
Yet, there are still moments when the loss of sports hits home … the Southern Illinois University vs. Southeast Missouri State football game for instance.
Since I enrolled at SIU in the fall of 1972, watching the Salukis has become a constant. Because of limitations imposed by the pandemic, I was relegated to watching the game on television. And, watch I did.
That game did more to remind me just how much my life had become intertwined with athletic events. The game was well-played considering the circumstances – it’s the only game either team will play this fall and both squads have been dealing with COVID.
Better yet, the game came down to the final seconds with a local guy, Johnston City’s Nico Gualdoni, kicking the game-winning field goal. As a lifelong newspaper person, that is the kind of story you can wrap your keyboard around.
Yet, as Gualdoni’s kick sliced through the chilly air at Saluki Stadium, there were mixed emotions. It was an important win for SIU, but I wanted more. Yet, there will be no more football played for several months.
But, there is more I want to know about this team. The running back tandem of Javon Williams and Romeir Elliott is fascinating. Avante Cox has a chance to be one of the best wide receivers in SIU history, and just how good can the defensive backfield be, especially with Qua Brown returning.
Patience has never been a personal strength, and these issues won’t be addressed for several more months.
So, thank God for (checking the calendar) the Masters will provide some relief this week.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan.
