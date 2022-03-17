Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Crazy week for a sports fan

What an absolutely crazy week on the sports scene.

There is just way too much stuff going on. It’s impossible for my feeble mind to concentrate on just one item. So, let’s take a shotgun approach at the past 10 days.

*Loyola defeated Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game – not good. Since Loyola is leaving the MVC, I didn’t want the Ramblers to get the MVC’s automatic bid. Besides, Loyola was the only MVC team that had a shot to get an at-large bid. A Drake win in the title game would have made the Valley a two-bid league.

*Two private schools, Yorkville Christian (Class 1A) and Sacred Heart-Griffin (3A) won state basketball titles. Congratulations to the teams, but their victories touched off the annual debate about private schools.

Of course, charges of recruiting were immediately leveled against both schools. If I read one, I read 300 tweets claiming that private schools are allowed to recruit. They aren’t. It’s illegal. Anyone with credible evidence of that charge, which is quite serious, should report it to the IHSA.

Any school, public or private, found guilty of recruiting should receive the harshest possible penalties.

*Nashville High School wins the Class 2A title.

You would think that would be universally heralded throughout the region – not quite.

The Hornets defeated Monticello 32-31 in the title game, which resulted in a lot of drum thumping for a shot clock. The shot clock is fine for the NCAA or NBA where coaches select their players.

High school coaches play with the hand that is dealt them. If the coach thinks a deliberate offense gives his/her kids the best chance to win, go for it. Prep basketball is played for the benefit of the student-athletes, not for the entertainment of adults.

Ask any kid on the Nashville roster if he would like to trade the state championship experience for the opportunity to play on an uptempo team with a .500 record. I bet you wouldn’t find many takers.

*The top-seeded SIU women didn’t make it to the championship game of the MVC tournament – bad.

The Salukis, by virtue of winning the MVC regular season title, were guaranteed a spot in the WNIT – good.

Apparently, there had been some indication that SIU would get a first-round home game – good.

They didn’t — bad.

That’s a lot of drama for one week.

* The major league baseball lockout was ended. We are going to have a full 162-game season – really good. As part of the agreement, last year’s ridiculous experiment was ghost runners on base in extra innings has been axed – really, really good.

Unfortunately, the National League will have the designated hitter this season.

I can’t help but feel that the designated hitter takes a little bit of soul from the game.

*SIU has hired a new soccer coach – good.

* SIU will have to hire a replacement for Cindy Stein since the women’s basketball team bowed out of postseason competition.

However, let’s hope that the university has been working behind the scenes and will name a replacement posthaste.

* In a move that surprised everyone, Kerri Blaylock, the winningest coach in SIU history, stepped away from the Saluki softball program citing health reasons. Hopefully, Kerri’s issues are resolved quickly.

In the meantime, the team is in the capable hands of long-time associate coach Jen Sewell.

* Finally, Tom Brady un-retired.

Seriously, who didn’t think that was a strong possibility.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

