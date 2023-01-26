Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Domask, Jones are high impact players for SIU

In a half-dozen years or so, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones will be writing acceptance speeches for the Southern Illinois University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Their performance over the past four years has cemented their legacy among the best to ever wear SIU’s maroon and white. If their careers ended right now, the numbers justify their induction. And, they have another 12-15 games to burnish those stats.

Both came into the season having eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau. Prior to Tuesday’s game with Murray State, Domask had scored 1,420 points – 17th on SIU’s all-time list. Just another 100 points pushes him into the top 10.

Jones checks in at 1,350 points, 19th all-time. He needs about 160 points to nudge his way into the top 10.

Anyone cracking the top 10 scoring list is pretty much a shoo-in for Hall of Fame status. However, neither Domask nor Jones are one-dimensional players.

Although he has modest height, Domask is listed at 6-foot-6 and doesn’t play an extremely physical game, he has held his own on the boards throughout his career. He recently collected his 500th career rebound, cracking the top 30 in school history. Another 50 boards places him in the top 20.

But, there’s more.

Domask is also an excellent passer. He has dished out 304 assists in his career, ranking 14th all-time. He is quite likely to get the 50 rebounds he needs to crack the top 20 in that category. A top 10 scorer and top 20 in rebounds and assists – that’s one impressive resume.

Jones’ numbers are equally as impressive.

He goes into this week’s action with 180 3-point baskets, that’s seventh all-time. He needs just 13 more to crack the top 5. But, he does more than launch bombs on the perimeter. Jones has handed out 264 assists in his SIU tenure, 17th all-time.

And, the Evanston native also makes his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball. Jones has 161 career steals, eighth best in SIU history. Another 10 steals places him in the top 10.

That’s another Hall of Fame resume.

Domask’s game reminds me a bit of Barry Smith. Smith, an Eldorado native, played at SIU in 1976-90.

Like Domask, he was 6-6. He was a good perimeter shooter, and shifty enough to score inside.

Jones’ game is reminiscent to Stetson Hairston.

Like Hairston, Jones is a physical guard who can take opponents to the basket and create post-up mismatches for under-sized or less physical guards. Hairston also had a good perimeter game. And, both played hard-nosed defense.

Finally, both Jones and Domask have high basketball IQs. They make few unforced errors. And, both are willing to put their teammates on their shoulders at crunch time. In fact, they’ve both made a career of it.

Despite their skills and impressive numbers, they can sometimes go unappreciated. Neither is particularly flashy. Much of their success comes from hard work and playing the game the right way. Jones isn’t afraid to go to the floor to pick up loose balls and Domask gets his nose dirty in the lane.

Finally, they are complementary players. When Domask gets touches in the paint, Jones can find an empty spot on the perimeter. And, Jones’ ability to get to the rim creates inside seams for Domask.

Having both players on the floor at the same time … Saluki fans are lucky.