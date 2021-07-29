Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Enjoy competition without winning

I’m not sure Americans enjoy sports.
Oh, we’re obsessed with baseball, football, soccer, basketball, hockey or any other competitive venture. But, I’m not sure we really like the games. What we enjoy is winning.
It’s a painful statement, but I believe it’s true.
There’s nothing wrong with being competitive, giving your all, giving 110 percent, leaving it all on the field — pick your cliché -- just don’t forget to see joy, the inherent beauty in sports.
Read Cardinals’ Twitter after any St. Louis loss — it's a place of abject misery. The place is as miserable as wrecking your car on the way home from visiting a relative hospitalized with a terminal injury, then discovering your home was burglarized.
And, Cardinals fans aren’t alone in that regard, just check out Yankees’ Twitter.
Sure, I want my teams to win. There is nothing like savoring a hard-fought, well-deserved victory. However, losing isn’t the end of the world. Half of the world’s sports fans experience losing every day. The math is simple — one team wins, the other loses.
Let’s be honest. Most of us picked up a ball and a bat because we wanted to play. We wanted to experience the joy of watching the baseball fly, or seeing the basketball fall through the hoop. Winning only became important later.
As a culture, we are losing that joy. Our blind obsession with winning obscures our vision.
To be honest, I find myself falling into the same trap too often.
I was glued to the television Sunday night watching Katie Ledecky trying to defend her gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle. An NBC feature earlier in the evening profiled Australian phenom Ariarne Titmus, who has been chasing Ledecky in the pool for nearly five years.
Ledecky led the race for nearly 350 meters, but Titmus took control in the final lap.
It was difficult for me to watch Ledecky go down. Anger wasn’t the emotion I was feeling, but there was a palpable sense of disappointment, both for Ledecky, and selfishly, for myself as a fan.
However, Ledecky’s post-swim interview was enlightening.
She is the world record holder in the event. Ledecky’s time was her second fastest ever. Titmus was just better than her in this race, a fact Ledecky made clear without a hint of remorse or faux humility. She was clear. She gave her best effort, did what she could, but Titmus was better.
There’s nothing wrong with that attitude.
It’s not defeatist. It’s not conceding the next race. It’s honest. And, it’s realistic. No one wins all the time. No one stays on top forever.
Was Ledecky disappointed? She never said so in the interview, but you know as a competitor she wanted to win.
Did the loss mean she didn’t enjoy the competition?
Absolutely not. Ledecky was specific in the interview. She saw Titmus over her shoulder on the last turn and that spurred her on.
Isn’t that what athletic competition is supposed to be? Can an effort be considered a failure if you did the best you’re capable of doing?
Her words made me rethink the emotions I was experiencing.
The competition would have been no more compelling if Ledecky had won. I was sitting at the edge of my seat the entire last lap. It was precisely that competition I had turned on the television to watch.
The race wasn’t diminished because the person I wanted to win finished second. That’s a lesson we all need to take into account on a daily basis.
See the joy in the games, not just the winning.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, On Twitter @LesWinkeler.