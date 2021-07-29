Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Enjoy competition without winning

As a culture, we are losing that joy. Our blind obsession with winning obscures our vision.

To be honest, I find myself falling into the same trap too often.

I was glued to the television Sunday night watching Katie Ledecky trying to defend her gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle. An NBC feature earlier in the evening profiled Australian phenom Ariarne Titmus, who has been chasing Ledecky in the pool for nearly five years.

Ledecky led the race for nearly 350 meters, but Titmus took control in the final lap.

It was difficult for me to watch Ledecky go down. Anger wasn’t the emotion I was feeling, but there was a palpable sense of disappointment, both for Ledecky, and selfishly, for myself as a fan.

However, Ledecky’s post-swim interview was enlightening.

She is the world record holder in the event. Ledecky’s time was her second fastest ever. Titmus was just better than her in this race, a fact Ledecky made clear without a hint of remorse or faux humility. She was clear. She gave her best effort, did what she could, but Titmus was better.

There’s nothing wrong with that attitude.