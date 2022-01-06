Sports Column | Les Winkeler: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit's bad take on bowl opt-outs

ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit unintentionally opened a can of worms this weekend.

When senior members of several bowl teams opted out of playing in the games, Herbstreit accused the players of not loving football. Specifically, they didn’t love the game like players of previous generations, creating a “get off my gridiron” moment.

Frankly, it’s a moment all of us should have seen coming. And, it has nothing to do with the players love or indifference toward the game.

The players in question figure to be National Football League draft picks … some surely will be high draft picks. There is no upside for them to play in the bowl games. Their stock wasn’t going to go up by playing the game, and a serious injury would mean the potential loss of millions of dollars in earnings.

Apparently, these players paid attention in the classroom. What they did was smart.

In professional sports, particularly the NFL, careers are tenuous. The average NFL career is 3.3 years. There is a lot of money to be made. A top draft pick can demand enough cash up front to set himself up financially for life.

Why risk that opportunity?

A serious knee injury can take a player off the board. Granted, players can eventually work their way back onto the field, but not for top draft pick money.

College football is a multi-million dollar enterprise. Power Five conference teams have astronomical budgets. The University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide generates about $33 million in profit annually. That money isn’t going to the players.

ESPN’s football contracts are worth about $600 million annually.

I’m sure Herbstreit loves his job, but you can bet he gets a significant slice of that $600 million.

The football players opting out of the bowl games were doing nothing but protecting the investment they’ve made in themselves since they played peewee football.

Love of the game, devotion to the sport, has nothing to do with it.

Which brings us to another point, at what juncture in a player’s career does football, or any other sport, cease to be a game. When does it start to become a job?

I’d argue that most prep players are in the game for the pure joy of experiencing the Friday night lights. For a select few, the few that have a talent to play the game at the next two levels, surely there is an awakening sometime during their junior or senior years that “this game could be my ticket.”

That doesn’t mean they love football any less, it’s just that they take a different attitude toward the game. Football becomes more than Friday nights, it’s a renewed commitment to the weight room, to nutrition and film study.

Somewhere in there, the game starts to become a job. Sure, Friday nights are still fun, but the rest of the week starts to feel different.

Then, they take the next step and they find out that college football is much more than an extracurricular activity. Their lives revolve around the game. Again, that doesn’t mean they love football any less, but they have a different relationship to the sport than their friends playing intramural ball.

I never played college sports. I don’t really know how players approach the game, but I hope there is still an unbridled joy in playing the actual games. I truly hope they still find that happiness in playing.

However, I’m not naïve enough to know they have to take a businesslike approach to the game.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

