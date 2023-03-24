Technically, the men’s NCAA tournament will continue for another couple of weeks.

For me, it ended after the second round.

I had a rooting interest in five teams for personal reasons – Drake, Southeast Missouri State, Purdue, Northwestern, and belatedly Farleigh Dickinson.

As someone who attended Southern Illinois University and has covered the Salukis for nearly 40 years, I was rooting for Drake. It’s always nice to see a Missouri Valley Conference team make a deep run.

The Bulldogs appeared poised to do just that. Drake controlled most of its first round game against the University of Miami. And, the Bulldogs held a five-point lead in the closing minutes, but a spate of inexplicable turnovers and a stagnant offense led to a late collapse.

Bye-bye Bulldogs.

My connections to Purdue run surprisingly deep.

First, the Boilermakers are coached by former Saluki assistant and head coach Matt Painter. I was the Saluki beat writer in Painter’s one year as SIU’s head coach. Painter did a heckuva job at SIU, and he was easy to work with. I will always be a fan of any Painter team.

Then, there is Paul Lusk, an assistant at Purdue.

I remember Lusk as a little tyke, leading the Wesclin Warriors basketball team out of the locker room when his dad coached at Wesclin. I covered Lusk throughout his brilliant high school career and while he was head coach at Missouri State.

Finally, my niece Molly and her fiance, are both employed at Purdue. Molly’s fiance works with the basketball team.

Unfortunately for the No. 1-seeded Boilermakers, they became just the second top seed in history to be upset by a 16-seed.

Bye-bye Boilermakers.

Then, there were the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State. SEMO is coached by former Saluki player and assistant coach Brad Korn. Korn played on some of the most successful SIU teams in history.

Again, you have to root for ex-Salukis.

Unfortunately, in the play-in game, the Redhawks were unable to hit free throws against Texas A&M—Corpus Christi. The result, a 75-71 loss.

Bye-bye Redhawks.

Then, there were the Northwestern Wildcats. Former Saluki player, assistant coach and head coach Chris Lowery is on the Northwestern coaching staff. In fact, Lowery was named the Big Ten assistant coach of the year.

The Wildcats managed to win a game in the tournament, but lost a tough 68-63 decision to a very good UCLA team.

Once again, the Big Ten appears to be the most overrated conference in the country. Eight Big Ten teams – eight – earned spots in the NCAA Tournament. One, Michigan State, emerged from the first weekend.

Bye-bye Wildcats.

Finally, there was Farleigh Dickinson.

As always, I’m a sucker for the underdog. Farleigh Dickinson had to defeat Texas Southern to officially get into the bracket to earn the “honor” of facing Purdue. Remarkably, David beat Goliath. And, despite the ties to Purdue, I instantly became a Farleigh Dickinson fan.

Unfortunately, the Knights couldn’t get past Florida Atlantic in their third game.

Bye-bye Farleigh Dickinson.

Sure, I’ll still watch the remainder of the tournament when it’s convenient. But, it will be with a “meh” attitude.