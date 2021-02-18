Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Finally reading my wife's book recommendation

For three years my wife prodded me to read “Beartown”, a 2016 novel written by Swedish author Fredrik Backman.
“You’ll love it,” she said 15,000-20,000 times.
Finally, I picked the book off her nightstand. Regrettably, it wasn’t because I finally decided to listen to my wife. It was basically a matter of circumstance — between the isolation of the pandemic and the bitterly cold weather, there was nothing else to do one afternoon.
In full disclosure, let me say this. I’m an idiot for not listening to her the first 10,000 times she urged me to read the book. It should also be noted the Beartown hockey team is the vehicle through which Backman explores deeper issues.
Conversely, Backman absolutely nailed some things about the way youth sports can affect a small town, both good and bad. And, he absolutely captured the feeling of belonging to a team.
Backman’s character development is so vivid I saw many of my basketball, baseball and softball teammates personified by members of the Bears.
“Beartown” portrayed all the great things about small-town sports — how a great team can unify members of a community. We’ve all seen that. The parades into town when Thompsonville’s basketball team wins the GEC Tournament, or when Goreville’s softball team wins the state championship.
The joy, camaraderie and goodwill generated by a successful team in a small town … it’s unparalleled.
The book gave of glimpse of the people working behind the scenes to provide equipment for players whose families couldn’t afford it, the parents running the concession stands and making sacrifices to allow their children to play.
But, if you’ve been around youth teams long enough, you know there is also a dark side. And, Backman takes a no-holds barred look at overbearing parents who use their financial status as leverage for playing time for their moderately talented son.
One of the most compelling story lines in the book was the out-of-proportion status accorded to the young men in the town. Bullying at school? Oh, you’re on the hockey team — no big deal. Truancy? We’ll overlook that — the national semi-finals are next week.
At the same time, Backman’s insights, both into the coming of age of teenage boys, the psychological makeup of teams is amazing.
As the book wears on, it becomes obvious that many of the characters aren’t who you think they are. As the story unfolds, people you’d least expect to react in a mature manner search inside themselves for the courage to do the right thing despite overwhelming peer pressure.
Perhaps the favorite thing about the book, the Beartown hockey team, is that Backman clearly illustrates without saying it directly, it’s not always the star players that form the heart and soul of the team.
Former St. Louis Blues coach Brian Sutter stated it brilliantly once while praising the role players on the team, “You’ve got to have some mutts to run with the poodles.”
“Beartown” takes a surprising turn about midway through the book, but it only makes the story more compelling, more realistic.
When I read the final word and closed the book, I sat there on the couch disappointed. Not disappointed in the ending, but sad because I wanted to know more about the characters Backman created.
If you’re a sports fan, if you’ve ever been a member of a team, you’ll find “Beartown” riveting. If you’re not particularly enthralled by sports, Backman’s story will draw you into the dynamics of being a teammate and life in a small town.
Once I started reading, I couldn’t put it down.
I will now take my wife’s book reviews more seriously.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.