Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Finally reading my wife's book recommendation

The joy, camaraderie and goodwill generated by a successful team in a small town … it’s unparalleled.

The book gave of glimpse of the people working behind the scenes to provide equipment for players whose families couldn’t afford it, the parents running the concession stands and making sacrifices to allow their children to play.

But, if you’ve been around youth teams long enough, you know there is also a dark side. And, Backman takes a no-holds barred look at overbearing parents who use their financial status as leverage for playing time for their moderately talented son.

One of the most compelling story lines in the book was the out-of-proportion status accorded to the young men in the town. Bullying at school? Oh, you’re on the hockey team — no big deal. Truancy? We’ll overlook that — the national semi-finals are next week.

At the same time, Backman’s insights, both into the coming of age of teenage boys, the psychological makeup of teams is amazing.

As the book wears on, it becomes obvious that many of the characters aren’t who you think they are. As the story unfolds, people you’d least expect to react in a mature manner search inside themselves for the courage to do the right thing despite overwhelming peer pressure.