Sports Column | Les Winkeler: 'For the love of the game' doesn't cut it anymore

Why do people watch sporting events?

That is a question that has fascinated me 50 years.

There are two obvious reasons – entertainment value and to watch “their” team win. Whether it’s the Cardinals or the Cubs, the Cowboys or the Packers, the Salukis or the Illini, fans feel a sense of pride when their favorite team wins.

That part I get.

What is currently baffling me is where does the entertainment value lie?

That was a topic of discussion at a birthday party I attended last week. Anecdotally, there seems to be a generational divide. Just as an aside, this would make a great doctoral dissertation, but I digress.

The consensus among the knowledgeable life-long baseball fans at the party is that baseball has become boring, dreadfully boring. The game has morphed from a incremental game of execution to a testosterone-drenched game of raw power.

The stolen base and hit and run? Dude, you’re living in the past. Baseball is about 100-mile-per-hour fastballs, launch angle and exit velocity.