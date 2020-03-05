Sports Column | Les Winkeler: 'For the love of the game' doesn't cut it anymore

Why do people watch sporting events?
That is a question that has fascinated me 50 years.
There are two obvious reasons – entertainment value and to watch “their” team win. Whether it’s the Cardinals or the Cubs, the Cowboys or the Packers, the Salukis or the Illini, fans feel a sense of pride when their favorite team wins.
That part I get.
What is currently baffling me is where does the entertainment value lie?
That was a topic of discussion at a birthday party I attended last week. Anecdotally, there seems to be a generational divide. Just as an aside, this would make a great doctoral dissertation, but I digress.
The consensus among the knowledgeable life-long baseball fans at the party is that baseball has become boring, dreadfully boring. The game has morphed from a incremental game of execution to a testosterone-drenched game of raw power.
The stolen base and hit and run? Dude, you’re living in the past. Baseball is about 100-mile-per-hour fastballs, launch angle and exit velocity.
To an extent, I understand the fascination with exit velocity. Although, I have to admit the speed of a batted ball fooled me. When you’re standing at third base and a line drive whistles past you, it seems twice as fast as a thrown ball. But, technology has disproven that.
Fascinating though it is, exit velocity doesn’t insure success. When it comes right down to it, baseball is still largely about hitting the ball where they ain’t.
Kolten Wong drove in walk-off run last year with a four-hop clunker that somehow eluded the shortstop and third baseman. I jokingly Tweeted the exit velocity was 34 mph and the launch angle was minus 45 degrees.
There was nothing pretty about it – it was just effective.
You have free articles remaining.
Persons like myself, and apparently many in my generation, the home run isn’t “the” thing in baseball. It’s a game of speed, grace, elegance and skill.
We could also talk about the intolerable length of games, but that’s another column.
Then, there is basketball.
Apparently, scoring has become synonymous with both entertainment and value. Again, I don’t get it.
The annual postseason plea for a shot clock is in full force among prep basketball fans. The game doesn’t need more scoring, it needs better shooting.
Today’s physical style of play evolved because fans wanted fewer fouls. Few shots are taken in the lane without the offensive player absorbing some contact. As frequently happens, the law of unintended consequences intervened.
Even with a shot clock and a three-point line in college hoops, most teams scored 65 points or less in a game.
And, that’s fine with me. I don’t need to see the ball going through the hoop constantly to be entertained. I watch games for the journey, the drama.
I would rather see a game played at a pedestrian pace that ends 51-50, than to see an up-and-down affair with a final score of 110-80.
In a Twitter argument last week I recounted covering a prep game many years ago in which one team had a 7-foot-1 Division 1 center and another player at 6-8. The opposing team was lightning quick, passed the ball extremely well, but had a 6-2 center.
The smaller team made the big guys chase all night long and scored on a variety of back-door cuts. The little guys prevailed something like 28-25.
It was a classic David vs. Goliath match-up. The outcome wasn’t determined until the final horn.
The person I was arguing with stated unequivocally he never, ever would want to watch a game like that.
That attitude baffles me.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com / On Twitter @LesWinkeler.