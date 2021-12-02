Sports Column | Les Winkeler: 'Force of nature' Jerry Kill named coach at New Mexico State

Jerry Kill is the NCAA equivalent of the Energizer Bunny – he doesn’t quit.

Kill, who basically saved the Southern Illinois University football program from extinction, was hired as New Mexico State’s football coach last weekend. The hire re-unites Kill with former SIU athletic director Mario Moccia.

Just a bit of history, the SIU football program was on life support when Kill arrived in Carbondale prior to the 2001 season. Pre-Kill the Salukis had had nine straight losing seasons and only one winning season in the previous 14.

Two-years after this combination football genius/faith healer arrived at SIU, the Salukis made the playoffs and finished with a 10-2 record. The Salukis continued to have unprecedented success with Kill on the sidelines.

However, not everything was perfect. Kill experienced medical problems – an ongoing battle with cancer and he suffered from seizures, including one scary incident that occurred during a home game with Illinois State.

Being the warrior that he is, Kill battled through. However, his success led to his inevitable departure from SIU. After leading SIU to a 12-2 mark in 2007, Kill embarked on a football odyssey, beginning with a stint at Northern Illinois.

After turning around the Huskies program, Kill hit the big time, landing the head coaching job at the University of Minnesota. As was his modus operandi, Kill turned a struggling Minnesota program around before recurring medical issues forced him to step down.

That set up a dramatic return to SIU.

Kill was hired as a special assistant to the chancellor and eventually took over the athletic department, where he again had a dramatic effect, hiring coaches Bryan Mullins, men’s basketball: Grant Williams, soccer; Rosalind Joseph, track and field; Ed Allen, volleyball; Danielle Kaufman, women’s golf; Geoff Hanson, swimming and diving; and Lance Rhodes, baseball.

But, the urge to coach again cut Kill’s tenure short.

He joined the Virginia Tech football staff for the 2019 season. He landed at Texas Christian for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, eventually becoming interim coach this season. Now, Kill is head coach of the Aggies.

And, he finds himself in familiar territory – the Aggies haven’t had a winning season since 2017.

Yet, it seems almost a certainty that Kill will turn the program around … it’s what he does.

It is a peculiar talent that Kill brings to the table.

Through the force of his will, Kill has shown he can turn around the culture of a program. He has a knack of making players believe in his way, his coaching philosophy and his optimism is infectious.

And, although Kill projects an “aw shucks, laid back personality” off the field, he is a force of nature between the lines. The combination of those divergent characteristics seems to pull the best out of his players.

I don’t think anyone will be shocked, or even mildly surprised, if New Mexico State begins winning football games in the next couple years.

One thing that is certain, New Mexico State gained a lot of football fans in Southern Illinois in the past week. And, why not? You just have to root for Jerry Kill.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

