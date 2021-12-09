Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Getting back to a Saluki basketball game

It turns out covering basketball is a lot like riding a bicycle.

With the Saluki football team in Fargo, North Dakota Saturday, the Southern’s sports staff was short-handed. Friend, and former colleague, Bucky Dent asked if I’d be available to cover SIU’s home basketball matchup with Southern Mississippi.

I jumped at the opportunity.

Between the pandemic and retirement, it’s been nearly two years since I’ve seen an SIU sporting event in person.

As the game neared, I started gathering everything needed to cover a game … laptop, legal pad, tape recorder, three working ink pens and a reporter’s notebook. Assembling the game kit took just a couple minutes.

But, an uneasy feeling settled in, a feeling that wouldn’t go away.

About 24 hours later it dawned on me – I needed to copy and study the game notes provided by SIU’s sports information department.

Reading the notes, it felt like old times. It was fun getting back into the saddle.

Then, Saturday arrived.

Everything felt different. My confidence was waning. What if writer’s block set in? What if the technology had changed so much in two years that computer issues would arise?

It didn’t help that I walked out of the house without earphones. Fortunately, that omission was discovered in the driveway. Admittedly, the drive from Harrisburg to the Banterra Center was filled with some degree of apprehension.

It didn’t do my nerves any good when I arrived at the Banterra Center door only to realize I’d left the cellphone in the car. In today’s world, the cellphone is vital. If there are internet connectivity problems, the cellphone is deadline’s lifeline.

Cursing myself, I walked back to the back, fetched the phone and returned.

Naturally, there were some issues getting credentials, but eventually found the familiar perch in press row, on the balcony overlooking the scoreboard.

A sense of calm came over me has I began tweeting projected lineups and tidbits from the game notes that had been printed earlier in the week. It felt even more comfortable when old friends stopped by for brief chats prior to the game.

Then, it was tip-off.

All those worries disappeared the moment the ball was put into play. Focus took over for the next two hours.

It was then I realized the one thing I missed about the job. Reporters watch the game differently than casual fans. Sure, you notice the eye-popping plays (Lance Jones inbounding the ball off a Golden Eagle player’s back to score with one second left on the shot clock comes to mind), but you’re looking for patterns, nuances, defensive changes or numerical anomalies.

During the game itself, nothing had changed.

Getting up to game time the old bicycle was pretty wobbly, but by game time the bike was coasting downhill at a high rate of speed.

Unfortunately, all things, like basketball games, must end.

Once again, my fate depended on technology.

Due to the pandemic, postgame press conferences have been done on Zoom. With the assistance of SIU personnel, I was soon connected and ready to go. Then, this message appeared on my screen – “No internet service available.”

After a brief attempt at troubleshooting, we all realized I was the only person attending the press conference. That was an easy fix – interviews were done the old-fashioned way – albeit in a large room with plenty of space.

However, there was still the matter of no internet service.

That issue hadn’t been resolved during the interviews. Thank goodness I had walked back to the car for the cellphone prior to the game.

It saved my bacon.

Yeah, it was a wobbly ride, but I’m ready to get on again.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

