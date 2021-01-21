Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Going to enjoy Mike Shannon's final season

For the past 12 months it seems Americans have been getting one gut punch after another.

The subset of Americans known as St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans took another shot to the midsection last week when Mike Shannon announced 2021 would be his last season in the broadcast booth. I’m certainly not blaming Shannon, he’s 81-years-old. If anyone deserves a rest, it’s him.

Shannon was a pretty fair baseball player in his day, and by all accounts an outstanding quarterback. However, a kidney disease cut his playing career short in the late 1960s and he moved to the KMOX radio booth.

It wasn’t a smooth transition.

Shannon was clumsy with the English language. He made frequent mistakes. At times, fans simply shook their heads and laughed at how raw his delivery was. Yet, two things were apparent in those early days – Shannon knew baseball and he revered the game.

Over the years, some of the rough edges got burnished. But, Shannon will never be compared to Vin Scully, Jim Miller, or his longtime partner, Jack Buck.

However, for 49 years, Shannon never lost his love for the game.