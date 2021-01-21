Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Going to enjoy Mike Shannon's final season

For the past 12 months it seems Americans have been getting one gut punch after another.
The subset of Americans known as St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans took another shot to the midsection last week when Mike Shannon announced 2021 would be his last season in the broadcast booth. I’m certainly not blaming Shannon, he’s 81-years-old. If anyone deserves a rest, it’s him.
Shannon was a pretty fair baseball player in his day, and by all accounts an outstanding quarterback. However, a kidney disease cut his playing career short in the late 1960s and he moved to the KMOX radio booth.
It wasn’t a smooth transition.
Shannon was clumsy with the English language. He made frequent mistakes. At times, fans simply shook their heads and laughed at how raw his delivery was. Yet, two things were apparent in those early days – Shannon knew baseball and he revered the game.
Over the years, some of the rough edges got burnished. But, Shannon will never be compared to Vin Scully, Jim Miller, or his longtime partner, Jack Buck.
However, for 49 years, Shannon never lost his love for the game.
That love comes through loud and clear when Shannon goes on a story-telling tangent – my favorite parts of his broadcasting technique. Unfortunately, many younger fans of today dislike Shannon for that very reason.
Inexplicably, many younger fans want to hear more about defensive metrics, OPS, RISP and the rest of the alphabet soup that dominates baseball discussion today. Although those numbers are useful and can be enlightening, they are largely joyless.
Shannon evokes an era where you didn’t need a mathematical formula to tell you that the over-the-shoulder, back to the infield, diving catch Jim Edmonds made in centerfield was extraordinary. The increase in volume, the higher pitch and the raw emotion in Shannon’s voice provided a superior equation.
Shannon began announcing Cardinals’ games in 1972, the year I graduated from high school. His voice guided me through the lackluster 70s, Whitey-ball, the miserable 90s and the resurgence of the early 2000s.
Listening to Mike Shannon call baseball games was fun – it didn’t matter much if the Cardinals won or lost. Winning was obviously better, but some of Mike’s most entertaining work came in blowouts where he was free to tell stories.
And, over the years he developed his own unique style – phrases that make me smile just thinking about them.
“There’s a ground ball to short. Ozzie gets it on the big hop and it’s up, over and O-U-T.”
“There’s a fly ball to center field. That’s the wrong place to hit it folks because that’s where Mr. McGee lives.”
“There’s a shot to deep left. Get up baby, get up! Oh, yeah, HOME RUN.”
Then, or course, there are the famous Shannonisms.
You just knew that if Albert Pujols came to bat with two outs in the ninth, the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second Mike would say, “Ol Abner’s done it again.”
And, there was a time he was telling a story about his daughter running a marathon in San Francisco. Mike apparently warned her about San Francisco’s hills, but she assured him the race was being run in a flat part of the city.
He replied, “Even the lakes have hills in San Francisco.”
For nearly 50 years Mike Shannon has brought Cardinals’ baseball and unmitigated joy to Cardinals’ baseball fans. It’s difficult to believe he’s never been inducted into the broadcaster’s wing of the Hall of Fame.
Mike Shannon will be a hard habit to break.
So, I will approach this season a bit differently. I’ll watch more home games with the TV muted, listening to Mike on the radio as I have for the past 49 years. And, I won’t take his company for granted. Not once.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.