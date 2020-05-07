Sports Column | Les Winkeler: High academic achievement is especially impressive for athletes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The memory is nearly 50 years old, but it remains fresh and real.

At some point in junior year, my English teacher brought in a pair of students who had graduated the previous spring. Both had reputations of being outstanding students at our high school. Both were in the midst of the freshman year of college.

The students, a young man and a young woman, told us that high school academics were child’s play compared to what we would encounter in college. The young lady made the point that every hour spent in the classroom required an additional three hours of study.

Being young, impressionable and terrified of failure, I took the story to heart.

When I arrived at SIU’s campus in the fall of 1972, I was determined to succeed at any cost. Although my course load contained nothing but general studies courses, I studied fervently, determined not to flunk out.

When the quarter ended, yes, SIU was still on the quarter system, I received straight “A’s”.

You would think the lesson learned from that experience was, “Hard work pays off.” Nope. The lesson I gleaned was “I got this.” Let’s just say my academic approach was a little more relaxed the next three and a half years.