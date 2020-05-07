Sports Column | Les Winkeler: High academic achievement is especially impressive for athletes

The memory is nearly 50 years old, but it remains fresh and real.
At some point in junior year, my English teacher brought in a pair of students who had graduated the previous spring. Both had reputations of being outstanding students at our high school. Both were in the midst of the freshman year of college.
The students, a young man and a young woman, told us that high school academics were child’s play compared to what we would encounter in college. The young lady made the point that every hour spent in the classroom required an additional three hours of study.
Being young, impressionable and terrified of failure, I took the story to heart.
When I arrived at SIU’s campus in the fall of 1972, I was determined to succeed at any cost. Although my course load contained nothing but general studies courses, I studied fervently, determined not to flunk out.
When the quarter ended, yes, SIU was still on the quarter system, I received straight “A’s”.
You would think the lesson learned from that experience was, “Hard work pays off.” Nope. The lesson I gleaned was “I got this.” Let’s just say my academic approach was a little more relaxed the next three and a half years.
Oh, I occasionally made the dean’s list, but I rarely missed a night at the gym or a baseball game at Abe Martin Field.
Which is why I am so impressed by the academic success of the SIU women’s softball team. Four Salukis — Kyleigh Decker, Susie Baranski, Maddy Vermejan and Jenny Jansen — were named to the 12-person team. In addition, Katelyn Massa was named to the honorable mention squad.
That’s an incredible record.
Speaking of records, their achievements marked the 23rd consecutive season the Salukis have placed at least two players on the all-academic squad.
Navigating college life, especially that first year or two, isn’t easy. Most students are away from home for the first time. They have no parents prodding them to do their homework. They are expanding their social horizons and experiencing a freedom that was previously unknown.
It isn’t easy, as my very average college career proved, to have the self-discipline required to hit the books.
For athletes, high academic achievement is even more impressive.
In season, players spend an inordinate amount of time on the road. Studying on a bus or in a motel room isn’t easy. Frankly, I don’t know how students can concentrate on a crowded, noisy bus.
The schedule isn’t that much better at home. SIU’s Saturday doubleheaders begin at noon. Players arrive at the ballpark well before noon and the games generally aren’t over until at least 5 p.m. Add in a mid-week game and a regular practice schedule, and you can see that time management is a vital skill.
Yet, year after year, the SIU softball team churns out all-conference academic performers. And, far too many sports fans overlook this aspect of college athletics. We think in terms of W-L, not GPA.
So, hats off to the classroom success of the softball Salukis. And, kudos to Coach Kerri Blaylock and her staff for recruiting well-rounded student-athletes.
Even a mediocre student such as myself can appreciate their achievements.
LES WINKELER is former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, onTwitter @LesWinkeler.
