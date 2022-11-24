Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Hot Stove regulars weigh in on who Cardinals should trade

(For non-baseball junkies, the Hot Stove League refers to the offseason period, primarily before spring training when all the “experts” propose trades and roster moves that are guaranteed to carry their teams to the World Series the following year.

It’s probably not a popular take, but I’m more concerned about the Cardinals this offseason than I was last year.

Looking at the team right now, I’m comfortable with just three positions, Nolan Arenado at third; Paul Goldschmidt at first; and Tommy Edman, wherever the Cardinals decide to play him.

Like all Cardinals fans, I fell in love with Brendan Donovan last year. The guy can play any position. He hustles his butt off. He’ll do whatever it takes to win. And, I like his put the ball in play approach at the plate.

My only question is, can he do it again? I think he probably can, so there is a certain comfort level with an Edman-Donovan middle infield combination. Defensively, the duo would be dynamic.

Of course, most of the Hot Stove regulars insist the Cardinals have to acquire a big name (Read: Power hitting) shortstop.

The Cardinals front office has publicly stated it will increase payroll this year. However, I’m not sure shortstop is where the money needs to be spent. Landing a Trea Turner, for example, would move Donovan to the bench where he could play the super-sub role again.

That, of course, would make Paul DeJong expendable. Which would make a substantial portion of Cardinals fans delirious with delight. Yes, DeJong had a terrible offensive year last year, but the level of vitriol aimed at him was disproportionate. DeJong was not the reason the Cardinals sputtered at midseason.

I have serious concerns about the outfield.

The trio of Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar have the potential to be the best defensive outfield in the game. However, O’Neill and Carlson have been injury prone. O’Neill despite the rippling muscles almost has to be considered fragile.

In addition, all three are streaky offensively.

O’Neill can carry a team for a month when he gets on a tear, but strikes out a lot. Carlson continues to struggle from the left side of the plate. And, Nootbaar, well, he’s never played an entire season. If the Cardinals do sign a shortstop, Donovan will see time in the outfield, but that will weaken the defense.

If I were to dive into the free agent market, it would be a catcher or pitcher.

Andrew Knizner has done a good job during his tenure, but the Cardinals could pick up a lot of offense signing former Cub Wilson Contreras. Personally, the biggest bang for the free agent buck will come at the catching position.

And, pitching also scares me. Cardinals’ starters I’m comfortable with are Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas and Jordan Montgomery. A caveat here, Wainwright is in the twilight of his career.

Jack Flaherty? He’s fragile and inefficient. He has all the talent in the world, but remains suspect to me. If Flaherty comes into his own, postseason prospects look much better.

Andre Pallante is a wild card on the pitching staff. The Cardinals seem intent on using him out of the bullpen, but I think he’s intriguing as a starter. He has good velocity and a plus breaking ball. And, in scattered starts he has shown enough pitch efficiency to go deep into a game.

This may be the year to invest in a free agent starting pitcher.

The back end of the bullpen is seemingly in good hands with Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos. The rest of the bullpen is always a crapshoot. Jordan Hicks has a world of talent, but he could be Alex Reyes 2.0, always injured, never consistent.

Finally at DH, it’s likely to be Nolan Gorman against righties, Arenado or Goldschmidt when a left-hander is on the mound.