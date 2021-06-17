Sports Column | Les Winkeler: How good will future athletes get?

Today’s quarterbacks compile as much passing yardage in a month as the greats of the 70s amassed in a season. But, the NFL was a running back's league in those days. Teams tried to establish a running game before putting the ball in the air.

Still, there is no question that today’s quarterbacks are bigger and stronger — look at photos of Sonny Jurgenson vs. Cam Newton.

But, is the human body built to handle the strain and torque modern athletes place on their bone structure and tendons? MLB teams have been decimated by injuries this year.

Advances in medicine are telling us exactly where the body is breaking down.

If you’re under 40, this may be difficult to believe, but once upon a time pitchers went to the disabled list for a sore arm. Today, we know exactly what muscle or tendon is injured. Plus, we knew how much rehab time will be needed for that pitcher to return.

The medical advances made in the last five decades are almost beyond comprehension. There was a time when a rotator cuff tear meant a pitcher started looking for a job in coaching or broadcasting. Before Tommy John — yes, there really was such a person — elbow injuries were frequently career-ending.

The same is true in football or basketball.