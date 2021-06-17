Sports Column | Les Winkeler: How good will future athletes get?

How far can we push the human body?
Are we currently approaching the limits of performance? Or, are we just scratching the surface? Will bodies continue to evolve and will advances in diet, medicine and technology push performance to levels unimaginable just a few decades ago?
There is no question today’s athletes are bigger, stronger and faster than their counterparts from previous eras. There was a time when 250-pound offensive linemen were the norm, as were 6-foot-6 power forwards.
Remember the stereotype of overweight golfers? Most of the guys playing on the PGA tour today look like they would double as strong safeties.
And, the advanced training is paying off, if incrementally, in track and swimming, sports where performance is objectively measured by time and distance.
Anecdotally, the same is true in baseball, basketball and football. Standards are exceeded and records are broken on a regular basis in those sports, but it’s not all due to increased athleticism.
The average speed of a fastball is certainly greater than it was 20-30 years ago. But, is the discrepancy as big as the numbers suggest? Back when radar guns came in vogue, the speed of a pitch was measured when it reached the plate. Now, it is registered as the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand.
Today’s quarterbacks compile as much passing yardage in a month as the greats of the 70s amassed in a season. But, the NFL was a running back's league in those days. Teams tried to establish a running game before putting the ball in the air.
Still, there is no question that today’s quarterbacks are bigger and stronger — look at photos of Sonny Jurgenson vs. Cam Newton.
But, is the human body built to handle the strain and torque modern athletes place on their bone structure and tendons? MLB teams have been decimated by injuries this year.
Advances in medicine are telling us exactly where the body is breaking down.
If you’re under 40, this may be difficult to believe, but once upon a time pitchers went to the disabled list for a sore arm. Today, we know exactly what muscle or tendon is injured. Plus, we knew how much rehab time will be needed for that pitcher to return.
The medical advances made in the last five decades are almost beyond comprehension. There was a time when a rotator cuff tear meant a pitcher started looking for a job in coaching or broadcasting. Before Tommy John — yes, there really was such a person — elbow injuries were frequently career-ending.
The same is true in football or basketball.
Torn knee cartilage? Best case scenario, out for the year. Now, 6-8 weeks later players are back on the field or court with little evidence of impairment.
I remember the football coach at my high school. He suffered a knee injury while playing at Wichita State. The surgical scars on his leg stretched from calf to thigh.
Yet, despite these advances, joint injuries occur with alarming frequency. Granted, diagnostics have come a long way, but regardless, athletes are still being injured.
Can advances in training strengthen the muscles and protect the tendons as we push the human body harder and harder?
Can a human being run the 1,500 meters in 3:20? … The current record is 3:26. Is it possible to throw a shot put 80 feet? The current record is 75.78 feet.
Is there a kid on a playground somewhere who will pop a 110-mph fastball? Is there a hitter out there who will time it perfectly and smack it 550 feet?
I’m not betting against science, nor human nature.
