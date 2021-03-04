Sports Column | Les Winkeler: How significant was SIU's win over top ranked NDSU?

So, this is more than a once-in-a-lifetime thing, it’s a once in a century thing.

Yet, the overall importance of Saturday’s streak-breaking win is TBD. A lot depends on what the Salukis do today at Youngstown State, and in subsequent weeks this unusual spring season. If SIU builds on this success, Saturday’s win could rise to 1-A in Saluki history.

If, and that is such a huge word in the world of sports, SIU rides this momentum and makes the playoffs, the importance of Saturday’s win rises exponentially. It will be heralded as the “return” of Saluki football.

If not, it could be relegated to a footnote — albeit a glorious footnote.

In my opinion, the 1983 win over Western Carolina will stand as SIU football’s crowning achievement, at least until the Salukis win another national championship. That 1983 game was SIU’s biggest win on the biggest stage in program history.

As Saluki fans, you know the drill.

When someone asks about Saluki basketball, inevitably Walt Frazier and the 1967 NIT championship team is cited. Likewise, the 1983 national championship game is the football game’s crowning achievement.

Now, the discussion can change if you rephrase the question.