Sports Column | Les Winkeler: I was dead wrong about Tyler O'Neill

Streams of consciousness from the world of sports:
Swing and a miss: I was wrong about Tyler O’Neill. Dead wrong.
I thought O’Neill was a one-trick pony. Just a guy that hits a few home runs between strikeouts. His swings appeared to have more holes than a dip net.
And, that’s why I’m not a scout.
O’Neill has improved his plate discipline, primarily laying off the low outside breaking ball. This year he has been hitting the ball to all fields, shortening his swing with two strikes and making better contact as a result.
It didn’t seem possible that he’d ever hit above .250, going into this week’s action he was above the .270 mark.
Not only that, the guy is an excellent outfielder. He’s one of the fastest players in MLB and he has an accurate arm. O’Neill had two outfield assists in one game last week.
My previous assessment of O’Neill -- a whiff.
Not the bump: Not sure why, but anytime someone says “Adam Wainwright will be on the bump tomorrow” my ears hurt.
Nothing against Wainwright, it’s the term “bump” that drives me crazy. It sounds like something Ring Lardner would have written by in the 20s when he was writing about the St. Louis nine.
I don’t mind “the mound” or “the hill”, although “Wainwright is pitching tomorrow” is infinitely better.
And, while you’re at it – “Get off my lawn!”
No love for Edman?: An amazing number of Cardinals fans are irritated by the fact that Tommy Edman is in the starting lineup this year.
I really don’t get it.
Sure, his production dropped off from early in the season, but Edman brings a lot to the table. He’s a switch-hitter. He’s fast. He can play 4-5 positions. And, he never takes a play off.
When I watch Edman play the word that comes to mind is “winner.”
To me, he’s pretty much where Kolten Wong was 3-4 years ago. I think he can be a key element in Cardinals’ success for years to come.
Cubs fans: Man, I feel for you.
I won’t pretend to like the Cubs. Never have. Never will.
But, I just don’t understand the purge. It was Miami Marlinesque.
Watching a team lose a dozen games in a row after trading off their best players … I’d be doubling up on my blood pressure medications by now.
Baseball attendance: Baseball attendance is down all over the country.
The reasons are numerous … games that last nearly four hours, a disproportionate number of strikeouts and stretches of several minutes between the ball being put in play. Add a two-year pandemic to that litany and you’re seeing lots of empty seats.
Is it a trend that will continue? Is COVID or the mountain of strikeouts the driving force behind the lagging attendance?
Or, is it simply a course correction?
The last time I traveled to Busch Stadium, only about half the people really seemed interested in the game. Many kept their eyes on their phones. Others hung around the concession stands, drinking beer with friends.
Were people there for baseball, or for social reasons? With no fans allowed last year, did people just kick the baseball habit?
I wish I had the answers to these fascinating questions. Stay tuned.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.