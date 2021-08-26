Sports Column | Les Winkeler: I was dead wrong about Tyler O'Neill

Streams of consciousness from the world of sports:

Swing and a miss: I was wrong about Tyler O’Neill. Dead wrong.

I thought O’Neill was a one-trick pony. Just a guy that hits a few home runs between strikeouts. His swings appeared to have more holes than a dip net.

And, that’s why I’m not a scout.

O’Neill has improved his plate discipline, primarily laying off the low outside breaking ball. This year he has been hitting the ball to all fields, shortening his swing with two strikes and making better contact as a result.

It didn’t seem possible that he’d ever hit above .250, going into this week’s action he was above the .270 mark.

Not only that, the guy is an excellent outfielder. He’s one of the fastest players in MLB and he has an accurate arm. O’Neill had two outfield assists in one game last week.

My previous assessment of O’Neill -- a whiff.

Not the bump: Not sure why, but anytime someone says “Adam Wainwright will be on the bump tomorrow” my ears hurt.