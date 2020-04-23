Sports Column | Les Winkeler: IHSA did what it had to do

The Illinois High School Association did what it had to do Tuesday. It canceled the spring sports season as well as summer contact days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It had to be a difficult thing to do in terms of telling thousands of student-athletes they would not have to opportunity to compete this spring, but, legally and morally it was a no-brainer. Given the nature of this pandemic, the IHSA had no choice.
As of now, no one in the United States, no one in Illinois knows the extent of the disease. As I type these words, I cannot be 100 percent certain that I am not infected, although asymptomatic.
Testing throughout the country has been minimal. Although the United States became aware of the first COVID-19 infection in January, less than two percent of the population has been tested. There is still no vaccine and doctors are still learning the best methods of treatment.
Had the IHSA allowed the games to continue the organization might have helped promote the spread of the disease and could have contributed to unnecessary deaths. There really was no way forward other than to bag up the bats and balls for the year.
Tuesday’s cancellation of the spring seasons came as no surprise.
Last week Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that schools would not be re-opening. Once it became clear that schools would remain shuttered, it seemed unlikely that students would resume baseball, softball, track, soccer or any other sport.
Some coaches, players and fans held out hope that the rate of infection would trail off significantly, allowing teams to play an abbreviated season and compete for state championships. The prospects of that happening seemed minuscule, but, hey, people buy lottery tickets every day.
And, while many will be disappointed by the decision, it makes no sense to second guess the IHSA.
I loved to compete as a kid. My daughter was a three-sport athlete in high school. I’ve covered kids playing games for more than 40 years. I understand what it is like to eat, breathe and sleep softball, baseball or track.
But, the risk just isn’t worth the potential reward. It shouldn’t have to be said, but lives are more important than win-loss records, home runs, goals or PR’s.
That being said, my heart goes out to the seniors. The Du Quoin girls track team would have been loaded this year. They had an excellent opportunity to defend their Class 1A championship. Baseball and softball is always strong in Southern Illinois. Several teams have had their dreams of state titles dashed without ever stepping on the field.
Is it fair? Of course not.
No, but neither is a bad hop, nor slipping on your last step as you approach the high jump bar. If sports teach us anything it’s that life is not fair, that our fate is often determined by circumstances beyond our control.
Those words won’t ease the sting, won’t soothe the heartache, but they’re true. For the moment, it’s more important to be healthy and have a chance to achieve greater things in life.
The IHSA did what it had to do.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
