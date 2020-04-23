Sports Column | Les Winkeler: IHSA did what it had to do

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois High School Association did what it had to do Tuesday. It canceled the spring sports season as well as summer contact days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It had to be a difficult thing to do in terms of telling thousands of student-athletes they would not have to opportunity to compete this spring, but, legally and morally it was a no-brainer. Given the nature of this pandemic, the IHSA had no choice.

As of now, no one in the United States, no one in Illinois knows the extent of the disease. As I type these words, I cannot be 100 percent certain that I am not infected, although asymptomatic.

Testing throughout the country has been minimal. Although the United States became aware of the first COVID-19 infection in January, less than two percent of the population has been tested. There is still no vaccine and doctors are still learning the best methods of treatment.

Had the IHSA allowed the games to continue the organization might have helped promote the spread of the disease and could have contributed to unnecessary deaths. There really was no way forward other than to bag up the bats and balls for the year.

Tuesday’s cancellation of the spring seasons came as no surprise.