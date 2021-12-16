Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Important to recognize accomplishments of players like Minnie Minoso

Minnie Minoso earned his rightful place in baseball’s Hall of Fame last week when he was voted in by the Veteran’s Committee.

A Black-skinned Cuban, Minoso was a victim of baseball’s color barrier.

Minoso toiled three years in the Negro Leagues, hitting .313 with an 850 OPS and 139 OPS+, before being signed by the Cleveland Indians organization. The outfielder/third baseman, made his MLB debut in 1949 at age 23.

However, it wasn’t until two years later, at age 25, that he made a major league roster for good. In those days, Black-skinned players weren’t kept around as utility players or prospects. If you were Black and on an MLB roster, you were expected to be a star.

Minoso spent the entire 1950 season at AAA, batting .336. So, he was deprived of at least one productive major league season because his skin was the wrong color.

Still, his career numbers are impressive. Minoso finished with a career .299 batting average, 1,093 RBIs, a career OPS of 848 and an OPS+ of 130.

He spent most of his 20-year major league career with the Chicago White Sox, but also played for the Indians, Cardinals and Senators.

An amazing footnote to his career, Minoso was activated by the White Sox in 1976. At age 50, he got one base hit in eight ABs. The White Sox also activated Minoso in 1980 when the 54-year-old went 0-2.

Those of you under 45 don’t really understand, but the idea of getting a base hit at the major league level at age 50 … that’s unthinkable.

The only downside to this Minnie Minoso story is that baseball didn’t become enlightened enough to honor him prior to 2015, when he died at age 90. What a wonderful thing it would have been for Minoso to attend a ceremony at Cooperstown.

Although it has taken MLB a long time, it has finally come to grips with its racist past. In the past couple years, the sport has recognized Negro League players as major leaguers.

Color barrier aside, granted that’s a huge thing to overlook, baseball is the one sport that has recognized the importance of its history.

The game has evolved over the years, but the greats of the early years – Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson et al have always been treated with respect, even reverence, by the game, and fans in general. Now, officially, baseball is recognizing Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige, Cool Papa Bell and, yes, Minnie Minoso as their equals.

As a kid growing up in the 1960s, I was a couple generations removed from Ruth, Cobb and the rest, but their names commanded respect.

It wasn’t until recently that a cottage industry arose seeking to diss, as in discredit, the great players of the past. That’s something I’ll never understand, for a variety of reasons. Too many people today want to use today’s “advanced” metrics to find reasons to cast doubt on the abilities of yesterday’s players.

And, frankly, the measurements used today are so involved, that inevitably the weakness of every player can be exposed.

Someone smarter than me explained this trend well, saying the practice of using arcane statistics to discredit others was like leaning on a lamp post … you do it for support, not enlightenment.

Baseball is better, richer, because of its history.

It is important to us as a society, as sports fans, to recognize the accomplishments of players like Minnie Minoso and others, players whose greatness was downplayed and stymied by ridiculous racial prejudice that dominated American society for too long.

It’s just sad the Cuban Comet, as he was called, didn’t live to see the day.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

