Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Inaccessible viewing is killing baseball

Dear Rob Manfred and baseball owners:

What are you doing? Do you want to kill the game?

There was a time when baseball was readily available on free television. Teams had contracts with local over-the-air stations. Every Cubs came was available on WGN. Braves games were televised daily on TBS. As a result, the Cubs and Braves had fans throughout the country.

Now, not so much.

I’m a lifelong Cardinals fan. I remember going to old Busch Stadium, not Busch Stadium II, the venue also known as Sportsman’s Park to watch Stan Musial. I learned the game, learned to love the game, by watching the Cardinals with my dad.

I still remember one of those first early lessons. It was about mid-game when my dad mentioned the Cardinals were still without a hit. Feeling proud that I was playing close attention, I reminded dad that Julian Javier had indeed hit the ball. He had grounded out the previous inning.

Dad took the opportunity to explain that getting a hit, wasn’t the same as hitting the ball. At that moment, I thought my dad knew more about baseball than Harry Caray or Jack Buck combined.

But, the point is, we bonded over the game.

Fast forward a dozen years. A dad and his teenage son disagreed about nearly everything, from politics, to religion, to the length of hair. Any bad feelings we might have had would disappear for a couple hours every time we watched a Cardinals game.

Now, good luck finding a game on free television.

To see a Cardinals game now in Southern Illinois you have to either purchase the Bally Sports app or subscribe to DIRECTV. Being a diehard fan, I subscribe to DIRECTV.

You cannot purchase Bally Sports separately. It is part of a sports “package” which somehow doesn’t include ESPN, which means I couldn’t watch last Sunday’s series finale with the Cubs, but I digress.

Essentially, that means I purchase nearly $100 of programming I don’t want each month, just to be able to watch the Cardinals. What kind of marketing is that?

A hundred bucks a month isn’t an insignificant amount, particularly for people on a fixed income, or young struggling families.

And, the lack of televised games is making an impact. Many of my friends and family, lifelong baseball fans have become indifferent about the game. I have no one to talk baseball with.

I spent a day with a friend recently, a guy who grew up loving the Cardinals, a guy who played softball into his 40s – someone who really loved the game. I mentioned the Cardinals’ recent heroics. His reply, “I really don’t pay much attention to baseball.”

As the conversation continued, it became clear that his lack of interest was the result of being unable to watch games on television.

You guys may be reaping short-term benefits through subscription money, but you’re killing the game. Kids aren’t watching. Dads aren’t passing on their love of the game.

As commissioner, why don’t you make sure that every franchise makes sure games are available over the air, or at least carried on basic cable?

I’m not wild about spending $100 a month to watch the games, but at this point in my life, it’s worth it. However, I warn you, the number of people willing to shell out that kind of money is dwindling rapidly – at least in my social circle.

Baseball has the capacity to make memories that will last for a lifetime – let it.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

