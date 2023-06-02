Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

Indianapolis 500: Going to Indianapolis for this iconic American sporting event or watching the race on television has become a Memorial Day tradition.

For me, not so much.

In fact, I did a Google search Monday morning to learn that Josef Newgarden won the race.

I’m not denigrating anyone who enjoys the race. I’m simply stating, I don’t get it.

I can imagine that attending the race is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. When it comes to American life, Indy is right up there with the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl and the World Series.

But, I’ve never been a fan of auto racing, particularly on television. Maybe it’s the fact that the cameras spend so much time glued on the three or four cars at the front of the pack … There just doesn’t seem to be any perspective.

Frankly, I just don’t have the patience or the required attention span for a 500 mile race. It puts me to sleep.

Bear in mind, I’m someone who enjoys watching golf on television. While I enjoy it, I understand why many people find that boring.

In my defense, golf is much quieter than racing.

Backyard sports: A Memorial Day tradition I do miss is the spirited lawn darts games we used to play in mom and dad’s backyard when we were kids.

There were three or four holidays each year where my dad’s brothers would gather for a barbecue. Those gatherings always involved a competition of some sort. For many years, that was lawn darts.

However, the game got a bad rap when people were injured by the pointy, somewhat heavy, objects.

Seriously? Lawn darts dangerous?

My dad’s generation grew up throwing horseshoes. Have you ever been hit by a flying horseshoe?

It was the element of danger that kept you involved in a lawn dart game. You didn’t dare look away or have an idle conversation when someone was throwing. The thought of a large airborne dart bearing down on you kept you focused – especially on a windy day.

And, if you were playing lawn darts, you weren’t in the house watching the Indy 500 on television.

Baseball milepost: Memorial Day has always been considered the first milepost of the Major League Baseball season.

Supposedly a team’s position on this first major summer holiday offers some insight as to the quality of your favorite team.

If as a St. Louis Cardinals’ fan you place any stock in the Memorial Day reading, be prepared for four more months of mediocrity. The Cards are stumbling along a few games under .500.

On the other hand, they’re just a handful of games out of first place in the National League Central Division. They’re just one hot streak from first place … or a short losing streak from the basement.

Maybe the Fourth of July will be a better barometer.