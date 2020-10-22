Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Jeremy Chinn makes splash in NFL

Over the next couple of months, I will check out NFL listings more carefully. If the Carolina Panthers are on television, I’ll watch.

I’ll watch the same way I did when Jim Hart played for the St. Louis Cardinals, when Kevin House played for Tampa Bay, when Bart Scott played for the Jets and Brandon Jacobs played for the New York Giants. In fact, I’ll watch more intently than I watched House, Scott or Jacobs. I grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan and I watched the Hart-era Cardinals passionately.

The connection to Chinn is stronger.

I spent several Saturdays each of the past four years at Saluki Stadium watching Chinn develop as a player. Covering the Salukis wasn’t part of my regimen when House and Scott played, although I’d catch a game from time-to-time.

While I was a regular at McAndrew Stadium when Jacobs was plowing through would-be tacklers, he played just one season at SIU. That Saluki connection to Chinn is stronger for me, four years strong – just as it is with Pruitt, Allen and Karim.

It’s almost as if Chinn’s uniform turned maroon momentarily when he picked off that Nick Foles’ pass Sunday. The Saluki in me wanted to call all my friends who still watch the NFL and scream into the phone — “Did you see that play? That’s an SIU guy!”

While the vast majority of us will never know what it’s like to play in the NFL, or even at the collegiate level, we can relate to the shared experience with Chinn, Pruitt and other Salukis currently playing the the NFL – Ryan Neal and Madre Harper – we're all Salukis.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

