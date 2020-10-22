Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Jeremy Chinn makes splash in NFL

For the first time in nearly a decade, I watched an NFL game, Chicago vs. Carolina, from kickoff to final gun Sunday.
In truth, I only really watched half the game. This viewing experience wasn’t about who won or lost. That was irrelevant to me.
When the Bears had the ball my eyes were glued to the television, following the exploits of Jeremy Chinn, No. 21 for Carolina.
An All-American at Southern Illinois University, Chinn has made quite a splash in the NFL, leading rookies in tackles through the first month of the season. Chinn was a monster at the Football Championship Subdivision level, but that doesn’t ensure success in the NFL.
The Salukis have sent a number of great players to the NFL in recent years that have had only moderate success – MyCole Pruitt, Deji Karim and Chase Allen come to mind. And, that isn’t meant to slight Pruitt, Karim or Allen.
The list of Salukis who made it to the NFL is short. Making a career at the professional level is an incredible accomplishment.
It’s impossible to be sure watching on television, but it appeared Chinn was on the field for every defensive play. He lined up at linebacker and at safety. He filled on the run, he defended passes and even had an interception.
If Chinn keeps playing at this level, he will make a name for himself – although one of the network announcers appeared to be calling him “Jimmy” Chinn through most of the game.
Over the next couple of months, I will check out NFL listings more carefully. If the Carolina Panthers are on television, I’ll watch.
I’ll watch the same way I did when Jim Hart played for the St. Louis Cardinals, when Kevin House played for Tampa Bay, when Bart Scott played for the Jets and Brandon Jacobs played for the New York Giants. In fact, I’ll watch more intently than I watched House, Scott or Jacobs. I grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan and I watched the Hart-era Cardinals passionately.
The connection to Chinn is stronger.
I spent several Saturdays each of the past four years at Saluki Stadium watching Chinn develop as a player. Covering the Salukis wasn’t part of my regimen when House and Scott played, although I’d catch a game from time-to-time.
While I was a regular at McAndrew Stadium when Jacobs was plowing through would-be tacklers, he played just one season at SIU. That Saluki connection to Chinn is stronger for me, four years strong – just as it is with Pruitt, Allen and Karim.
It’s almost as if Chinn’s uniform turned maroon momentarily when he picked off that Nick Foles’ pass Sunday. The Saluki in me wanted to call all my friends who still watch the NFL and scream into the phone — “Did you see that play? That’s an SIU guy!”
While the vast majority of us will never know what it’s like to play in the NFL, or even at the collegiate level, we can relate to the shared experience with Chinn, Pruitt and other Salukis currently playing the the NFL – Ryan Neal and Madre Harper – we're all Salukis.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!