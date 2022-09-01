Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Julian Javier, Corky Abrams inducted into respective Halls of Fame

Two of my favorite athletes are being inducted into their respective teams’ Halls of Fame this fall.

Saturday, Julian Javier was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. Later this fall, Corky Abrams will take his place alongside the best of the best ever to wear a Saluki uniform.

In my narrow world view, there are striking similarities between Javier and Abrams. Granted, Javier is a second baseman from the Dominican Republic and Abrams is a basketball player from Georgia.

Both should have been recognized for their accomplishments earlier. Javier and Abrams have both been overshadowed by more celebrated teammates. However, when taking a closer look at the records, both richly deserve these belated accolades.

Javier was one of the earliest sports heroes of my childhood. The bespectacled second baseman was a wizard with a glove and seemed to have the knack for timely offensive contributions. “Hoolie” as Cardinals’ fans called him was so slick around second base on double plays that he earned the nickname, “The Phantom.”

A bit of baseball trivia – in 1963 Javier started the All-Star game at second base, along with three other Cardinals teammates – Ken Boyer (3B), Dick Groat (SS) and Bill White (1B). And, in those days, all-star teams were selected by the players, it wasn’t the popularity contest it is today.

But, that factoid also explains how it was easy to overlook Javier’s contributions.

In addition to the aforementioned trio, Javier played with such baseball luminaries at Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Curt Flood, Lou Brock, Steve Carlton, Roger Maris and Tim McCarver. I’ll go to war with that lineup any day.

Yet, it’s easy to see how anyone, even a player as talented as Javier could be overshadowed by that group.

Fast forward about a decade and a half, and Corky Abrams arrives at SIU.

Abrams was part of the southern invasion that brought Saluki greats Mike Glenn, Joe C. Meriweather, Gary Wilson, Richard Ford and Abrams’ younger brother, Wayne, to Carbondale from Georgia and Alabama. Glenn and Meriweather went on to have long, and productive, NBA careers.

How did Southern pull off such a coup?

Easy, Black athletes still weren’t welcome at big-time schools like Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi – something that I was only vaguely aware of as an undergrad at the time. The south’s prejudice was SIU’s gain. Abrams and his cohorts presided over one of the most storied eras of SIU basketball.

Like Javier, Abrams was sometimes overshadowed by his more publicized teammates. Meriweather was considered one of the best big men in the college game at the time. Glenn was one of the best shooters ever to wear a Saluki uniform. Wilson was a ferocious rebounded who punctuated his game with rim-rattling dunks.

Abrams was the perfect complement.

On the rare occasions Glenn or Meriweather missed, Abrams was likely to slip inside, grab the rebound and score. If Meriweather was double-teamed in the post, Abrams would cut to the hoop for a layup. Or, if the opposition clogged the middle, Abrams would set a bone-jarring pick at the high post to create some shooting room for Glenn.

Like Javier, Abrams was so quietly efficient it was easy to overlook him.

His game wasn’t showy – he laid the ball in the bucket off the glass more often than he dunked – it was just effective. And, when the need was there, he had a good mid-range game, knocking down baseline jumpers with regularity.

Although he hasn’t donned a Saluki uniform in more than four decades, Abrams still holds the SIU record for field goal percentage 59.9%.

It is a thrill to see both of these men get the recognition they deserve.