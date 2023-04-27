With the grandkids getting a little older, I’m becoming reacquainted with the world of youth sports.

Historically, I’ve been ambivalent about youth sports. Twenty years later, I’ve discovered nothing has changed.

My gut reaction after watching some six-year-old soccer games this winter and spring is that we introduce our children to organized sports at too young an age. At five and six years of age, some kids are ill-equipped both mentally and physically for a truly competitive setting.

You can almost always pick out the kids with older siblings from watching the games. They have a better grasp of rules. They’re more aggressive. They have a drive that is lacking with the others, simply because they have a better concept of competition.

That doesn’t mean kids shouldn’t be introduced to games at an early age. The competitive element can be added a couple years down the road.

My idea – have a group of kids from a region practice together. After they’ve been introduced to the games, have the coaches choose teams. Way too many of the games I’ve seen are dominated by one team – hyper-competitive parents recruit the best players so their kids can win.

It’s my opinion, no one benefits from these lopsided games. The less-developed kids get pushed around. They get beaten soundly on the scoreboard every game. What is the appeal for these kids to keep coming back?

In addition, the more advanced kids don’t learn anything by dominating with little effort.

At any age below 10, adults should concentrate their efforts on teaching and making the game fun for participants. By the time kids are 10, they’re going to start weeding themselves out anyway.

The one positive sign I’ve seen from our grandkids’ involvement, there have been few overbearing parents. I expect that will change in the next few years as the kids’ skill levels advance and the games get more competitive.

But, so far, I haven’t had the urge to tell any leather-lunged idiot to sit down and relax.

I was also encouraged by what I saw in one of our nine-year-old granddaughter’s basketball games recently. At nine-years-old, the kids are starting to grow into their bodies a little bit. They are acquiring skills rapidly and the concept of team is awakening in them.

However, they haven’t played enough to be well-versed on the rules of the game. As a result, the game was filled with jump balls, players stepping out of bounds and mistakes created simply by the lack of experience.

The two young men officiating the game were incredible, one in particular. Several times after blowing the whistle, he could tell that the offending player was confused by the call. And each time, he stopped the game, knelt on the floor to look the young lady in the eye, and calmly explained what she had done wrong.

He took advantage of every teachable moment.

At nine-years-old, that’s exactly what these kids need. They don’t need to be yelled at or admonished for making a mistake. This young referee was helping the kids become better players.

Shouldn’t that be the reason youth sports exist?

Finally, I’m encouraged by what I see in our grandkids’ neighborhood. There are kids that actually get together to play catch, to pitch to each other, to have fun.

I was never a great athlete, but I’ve had more fun playing baseball, football, basketball and hockey than any one person should have. The key word in that last sentence was playing. As adults, it is our duty to make the games fun.