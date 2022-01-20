Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Kyrou, Thomas are dynamic duo of St. Louis Blues

As a culture, Americans have been enamored by dynamic duos. That’s true of sports, history and entertainment.

There are Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Abbott and Costello, Bonnie and Clyde, Lennon and McCartney and Ruth and Gehrig.

The St. Louis Blues may have another pairing ready to nudge their way into pantheon of partnerships – Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas.

They aren’t there yet, but the sky seems to be the limit for the 23-year-old Kyrou and the 22-year-old Thomas. In fact, the mantle of leadership could be changing right before our eyes.

Kyrou and Thomas are similar in some respects, but much different in others … as are members of the above-listed pairings.

Their two greatest similarities are speed and passing.

Kyrou and Thomas can both change a game with their speed. Kyrou, in particular, is explosive. He has the capability to split defenders and flat skate away from pursuers. Thomas is nearly as fast, but speed isn’t the cornerstone of his game.

Like Kyrou, Thomas is an outstanding skater. Both are quick enough, agile enough to get the puck out of the corners and have an uncanny ability to create space for themselves.

It is passing where both truly shine. There are as creative as Lennon and McCartney in that regard. Not every pass works, but frequently Kyrou and Thomas passes result in John Kelly calling a St. Louis goal – music to the ears of Blues’ fans.

Thomas is a surgeon with the puck on his stick. He sees the game through a crystal ball, understanding how it will unfold before it actually does, setting up scoring chances where none seem to exist. Thomas has a pass-first mentality, sometimes to his detriment.

Kyrou, on the other hand, isn’t shy about putting the puck on net, which accentuates his effectiveness as a passer. Goalies and defensemen alike have to respect his sniping ability, creating time and space for linemates.

Again, speed is a huge part of Kyrou’s game.

For instance, in last Saturday’s 6-5 loss to Toronto, Kyrou picked up a loose puck in the Blues’ offensive end. He carried the puck behind the net, causing the goaltenders and defensemen to move to their left.

Once he was behind the net, Kyrou slammed on the brakes, did a reverse pivot to his right and snapped a pass to Thomas standing next to an unattended left goalpost. Thomas had 24-square feet of net to shoot at.

Their speed can be equally devastating on defense.

Thomas is ahead of Kyrou in that regard. His offensive instincts serve him well in the defensive end, and he’s shown an increased willingness to go into the corners and muck it up in the past year. His defense has improved to the point that he sees ice time on the penalty kill.

In the meantime, Kyrou’s speed is valuable on the backcheck. He also displays a surprisingly strong stick for his slender frame, but at this point, Thomas is the better two-way player.

Yet, they both have plenty of room to grow.

Both can appear lackadaisical with the puck at times, particularly on clearing passes in the defensive zone. There is a time and place for creativity and there is a time and place for making sure the puck clears the zone.

How good are they?

Right now, they’re good enough that it’s worth turning on a Blues game just to watch them.

How good can they be?

Abbott and Costello, Lennon and McCartney good? That remains to be seen.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

