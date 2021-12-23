Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Looking back on 2021

A look back on 2021 from a personal perspective:

The Biggest story

The Southern Illinois Miners are gone.

If you had asked me on Jan. 1, 2021 to predict the biggest story of the year, this wouldn’t have been on my radar screen.

The Miners spent 14 years in Southern Illinois. In that 14 years the Miners built a brand that was unsurpassed in the Frontier League. The team had incredible success on the field and was one of Southern Illinois’ finest corporate citizens.

And, just like that, the Miners are history.

Biggest story runner-up

What a year for Saluki football.

After an amazing run of success under Jerry Kill and Dale Lennon in the first decade of this century, the Salukis were in the midst of an 11-year postseason drought when the calendar turned to 2021.

Then, thanks to the quirks of COVID-19, the Salukis made the playoffs twice in the span of seven months.

What’s more, SIU carved out a niche in NCAA football history by ending North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak.

Now, Nick Hill is faced with the challenge of keeping the Salukis competitive in the unbelievably tough Missouri Valley Football Conference. The days are gone when you could look at the conference schedule and check off two or three games that could be considered sure wins.

Most fun

The St. Louis Cardinals 17-game September winning streak.

The Cardinals were mediocre for most of the season, not horrific as many of their fans suggested all summer. The “fans” were calling for everyone above the level of batboy to be fired when the team caught fire in September.

Then, using a patched-up starting rotation, an offense fueled by promising youngsters Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson the team rattled off 17-straight wins.

Of course, many “fans” returned to their sour disposition when the team lost its one postseason game. But, that winning streak created one memorable month of baseball.

Most polarizing figure

Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau is a fascinating character. In a way, I enjoy the way he has turned the golf world on his ear with his blast the ball at all costs approach to the game. Although sometimes I think he does it to his own detriment.

He hits some breathtaking shots. And, DeChambeau’s length is such that he is sometimes able to bail himself out of trouble by simply outhitting the course. The dude has game. He’s more than a big hitter. In addition, I love his caps.

However, he needs to just settle down a little bit, take himself a bit less seriously.

Best news

As a St. Louis Cardinals fan, I have one more season to enjoy the considerable talents of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals dynamic duo are back to finish their historic careers in St. Louis. What a thrill it would be to see the both of them finish strong next year.

Both are shoo-ins for the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, and Molina should be a lock for Cooperstown.

Lesson learned

Hopefully, baseball fans, specifically Cardinals fans, were paying attention last season.

You don’t have to throw 105 mph to retire major league hitters.

Wainwright, John Lester, J.A. Happ and Giovanny Gallegos were extremely effective down the stretch last season. None of them throw the ball 100 mph, Wainwright, Lester and Happ are sometimes well below 90.

But, their success reminds us that pitching is an art. It is about location and disrupting timing.

The three starters grasped the fact that one of the best defenses in the history of the game was playing behind them. They understood that success was a matter of minimizing walks and letting the defense work for them.

Favorite moment

The U.S. Ryder Cup victory.

Saddest development: Mike Shannon’s retirement. Unfortunately, Shannon, a fixture in the KMOX radio booth for 50 years, wasn’t at the top of his game this summer after dealing with a severe case of COVID in the offseason.

Baseball won’t be the same without, “Get up baby, get up, get up … Oh, yeah.”

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

