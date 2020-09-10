Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Lou Brock made my childhood memorable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Losing your childhood heroes is a somber part of growing older.

And, when I read of Lou Brock’s passing Sunday, a bit of my childhood died as well.

I became a baseball fan in the early 1960s. I listened to games with my dad on KMOX. I watched the occasional grainy black-and-white telecasts from exotic places like Forbes Field, Connie Mack Stadium and Crosley Field.

But, collecting baseball cards from Post-Toasties and Jello boxes made the game personal in a way radio and television couldn’t. The baseball cards were tangible. You could hold them in your hand. You could look at the photograph and read snippets of information about the same people you watched on television.

The baseball cards made you feel a part of the game.

That’s why, initially, I wasn’t thrilled when the Cardinals traded for Lou Brock.

History tells us the Cubs were fleeced when they traded Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio. There were other players involved in the trade, but Brock and Broglio were the principals. The reality looked quite different in 1964.

Broglio was an accomplished pitcher for the Cardinals. He won 21 games in 1961 and another 18 in 1963. Brock was an unproven kid.