Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Lou Brock made my childhood memorable

Losing your childhood heroes is a somber part of growing older.
And, when I read of Lou Brock’s passing Sunday, a bit of my childhood died as well.
I became a baseball fan in the early 1960s. I listened to games with my dad on KMOX. I watched the occasional grainy black-and-white telecasts from exotic places like Forbes Field, Connie Mack Stadium and Crosley Field.
But, collecting baseball cards from Post-Toasties and Jello boxes made the game personal in a way radio and television couldn’t. The baseball cards were tangible. You could hold them in your hand. You could look at the photograph and read snippets of information about the same people you watched on television.
The baseball cards made you feel a part of the game.
That’s why, initially, I wasn’t thrilled when the Cardinals traded for Lou Brock.
History tells us the Cubs were fleeced when they traded Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio. There were other players involved in the trade, but Brock and Broglio were the principals. The reality looked quite different in 1964.
Broglio was an accomplished pitcher for the Cardinals. He won 21 games in 1961 and another 18 in 1963. Brock was an unproven kid.
What’s more, I had a baseball card of Broglio in a Cardinals uniform. Sure, I also had a Brock card, but he was in a Cubs uniform. In those days, I had my baseball cards separated by teams, so, I literally had to make the trade myself.
Honestly, Brock wasn’t a favorite in those early days.
Ken Boyer was THE guy, followed closely by Curt Flood and Bill White. But, over the next few years, Boyer, Flood and White were traded away. In the meantime, Brock blossomed into a dominant player.
He wasn’t dominant in the sense of the day’s superstars, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron or Willie McCovey. Sure, Brock had flashes of incredible power, he once hit a prodigious shot out of the Polo Grounds, but, primarily, he made things happen with his legs.
Brock’s speed disrupted the game. He’d get to first, drive the pitcher to distraction and bolt toward second. And, that pop-up slide … it seemed as if he hardly hit the ground. What kid didn’t want to emulate that?
If a catcher’s throw eluded a middle infielder by just a few feet on a stolen base attempt, it seemed as if Brock was already sliding into third by the time the ball was retrieved.
He was a driving force in the Cardinals getting to the World Series in 1964, 1967 and 1968. Brock was an offensive force in St. Louis’ seven-game World Series win over Boston in 1967.
In time, Brock became an elder statesman, staying with St. Louis until he retired with 16 years in a Cardinals’ uniform, 938 stolen bases, a .293 batting average and an important place in the heart of every Cardinals’ fan.
Brock came to be the face of the Cardinals, the same way Stan Musial, Ken Boyer, Bob Gibson, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina did. When a St. Louis fan thinks of the birds on the bat, Lou Brock, No. 20, is one of the first players that will, at least should, come to mind.
RIP Lou Brock. Thanks for making my childhood memorable.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
