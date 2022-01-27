Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Makenzie Silvey, a big score for the Salukis

It’s totally appropriate that the 1,780th point of Makenzie Silvey’s storied basketball career came at a critical juncture of a game – she scored at the 7:56 mark of the fourth quarter – giving Southern Illinois University a 43-39 lead over Bradley.

Silvey has made a career of hitting big shots for the Salukis.

And, the method with which she scored was also quite appropriate, a short turnaround jumper in the lane over a smaller opponent.

Finally, it’s notable that Silvey showed little to no emotion when the ball settled softly through the net. This was no time to celebrate personal accomplishments, a game was still on the line. If you watch video of the historic basket, you’ll see her sprint down to the other end to take her defensive position.

That 10-foot jumper made Makenzie Silvey the all-time leading scorer in Southern Illinois University women’s basketball history, surpassing Cartaesha Macklin by a single point. Barring injury or further COVID interruptions, it seems likely the Edwardsville native will pad that cushion by a couple hundred points.

Silvey’s accomplishment can be attributed to a number of things – an innate ability to shoot the basketball, good timing, good health, self-awareness and consistency.

Of those attributes, self-awareness may be just as important as physical ability.

Silvey admits she came into the program at a good time.

The Salukis had openings at the guard position. She earned a starting spot as a freshman and refused to relinquish it.

However, the 2021-22 Makenzie Silvey is a much different player than the lanky freshman that took the Banterra Center floor in the fall of 2017.

That Silvey was a sniper, most comfortable behind the 3-point arc. A crucial step in her evolution as a player was realizing that Division 1 defenses can stop spot-up shooters. Although still deadly from behind the arc, the 5-foot-11 Silvey is just as likely to score on drives to the basket or posting up smaller guards.

The self-awareness was also apparent in her subdued reaction to the historic basket. A group of students were keeping a “Silvey-Watch” scoreboard in the stands and the crowd burst into applause when Silvey scored, so it was apparent the scoring record was hers.

Yet, there was no outward sign of emotion until Silvey was pulled from the game in the waning seconds of the 53-41 SIU win. It was when she accepted congratulations from the coaching staff and teammates that Silvey flashed that trademark grin.

And, it’s a record that almost didn’t happen.

Silvey was robbed of a number of games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2019-2020 campaign the Missouri Valley Conference tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Salukis were in the middle of their pre-game shootaround when their first round game was cancelled.

In addition, her senior season was shortened to 23 games by the pandemic. Fortunately for Silvey, and Saluki fans, the NCAA awarded players an additional season.

Finally, Silvey also made her mark at SIU in the classroom. She has been a member of the MVC-Student Athlete teams since her sophomore season. She is playing this season as a graduate student, having already earned a degree in accounting.

It all adds up to a record-breaking career.

