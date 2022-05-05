Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Making my pics for the St. Louis Cardinals

“Choosing up sides” is an antiquated term that was an important part of the vernacular when I was a kid.

I doubt that many people under 55 are aware of the term.

But, “choosing up sides” was a vital part of our nearly daily baseball/basketball/football/hockey games — we played whatever was in season.

Depending on the season, we showed up at the proper venue at the same time every day. When most of the regulars had arrived, the two oldest, biggest or most outspoken kids would assume the role of captains. Then, they would choose their teams, one by one, from the rest of us. For the records, players arriving late would be assigned to teams based on which team got the last player.

“Choosing up sides” probably wouldn’t pass muster today. Kids were chosen based on ability (but also size and age) and there were sometimes hard feelings, but that was life in the 60s. And, more often than not, the system worked. We’d play for hours on a more-or-less equal basis.

So, that got me to thinking …

After much deliberation, I opted for Nolan Arenado.

It was difficult choosing between Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. I gave the nod to Arenado on the basis of his defensive ability at third base. When choosing teams, it’s important to select a balanced team. A team full of bangers won’t win if you can’t catch the ball.

And, although Goldschmidt’s defense at first base is impeccable, and vital to the Cardinals success, more players can adapt to playing first base than third.

My second pick would be Tommy Edman. Edman is, in my estimation, the best all-around baseball player on the Cardinals roster. He can win a game for you with his glove, with his arm, with his speed and with his bat. He is the glue that holds the Cardinals’ infield together.

More than that, he’s a gamer. He comes to play every day. Edman will do what it takes to win.

My third pick would be Harrison Bader. Bader can proudly wear the mantle (pun intended) of great defensive centerfielders in St. Louis. He doesn’t have to take a back seat to Curt Flood, Willie McGee or Jim Edmonds.

I love his aggressiveness in the field and on the basepaths. His offense remains a work in progress, progress being the key word, but, like Edman, he can produce in so many ways.

At this point, my picks get muddied.

Goldschmidt is too good to ignore. He is a steadying presence, both offensively and defensively. Based on that stability, he’d be my next pick.

The next two picks would be the corner outfielders. And, I’m probably taking Dylan Carlson ahead of Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill’s power is eye-popping, but Carlson does a better job of putting the ball in play. Both are great defenders, but Carlson gets the nod because of his arm.

That leaves shortstop and catcher.

A few years ago, Yadier Molina would have been one of my top picks. However, this Molina model has a lot of miles. In fact, based on performance thus far this season, I’m thinking Knizner gets the nod over Yadi.

The same is true at shortstop.

I’m a Paul DeJong fan, but he is into his third year of a batting slump. Both DeJong and Edmundo Sosa are plus defenders. But, at this moment in time, I’m giving Sosa a shot.

Finally, if I had to select a pitcher to start one single game – Miles Mikolas – without a second thought.

Now, it’s time to throw bats -- but, that’s another story.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

