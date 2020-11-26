Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Making the best of adversity

No one likes to face adversity.

In a perfect world, things go our way — every birdie putt drops, every swing results in a home run. That’s not the human reality.

All of us face challenges, probably hourly, in our lives. It’s how we learn. Hopefully, it’s how we become better people.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing else, it has been a constant reminder of how awesome normalcy is — being able to go to the movies, meeting friends for pizza, or even playing baseball or attending a baseball game.

Reflecting back on the past year, it’s amazing how things have changed.

For me, the lack of baseball this summer was surreal. In normal years, I’d plop down on the couch after dinner and punch up Fox Sports Midwest on the television and allow the St. Louis Cardinals to entertain me.

For most of the summer, that was absent.

Then, when they returned, the games featured fake crowd noise and cardboard cutouts in the stands. I have to admit, the cardboard fans were entertaining for a couple weeks, then, it just became sad. We were so desperate for normalcy we deluded ourselves with cardboard reproductions of real people.