Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Making the best of adversity

No one likes to face adversity.
In a perfect world, things go our way — every birdie putt drops, every swing results in a home run. That’s not the human reality.
All of us face challenges, probably hourly, in our lives. It’s how we learn. Hopefully, it’s how we become better people.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing else, it has been a constant reminder of how awesome normalcy is — being able to go to the movies, meeting friends for pizza, or even playing baseball or attending a baseball game.
Reflecting back on the past year, it’s amazing how things have changed.
For me, the lack of baseball this summer was surreal. In normal years, I’d plop down on the couch after dinner and punch up Fox Sports Midwest on the television and allow the St. Louis Cardinals to entertain me.
For most of the summer, that was absent.
Then, when they returned, the games featured fake crowd noise and cardboard cutouts in the stands. I have to admit, the cardboard fans were entertaining for a couple weeks, then, it just became sad. We were so desperate for normalcy we deluded ourselves with cardboard reproductions of real people.
The PGA tour helped keep me on an even keel through the summer. It got to the point that I viewed Thursday, the first day of PGA events, as the first day of the week.
It was interesting to watch the tournaments without fans. A wonderful side effect was that you could hear the things the players were saying on the course. And, I was pleased to learn that my verbal game mirrors Justin Thomas’ quite closely.
Best of all, without the fans there was no leather-lunged idiot screaming, “In the hole” every time someone hit a tee shot.
However, seeing the empty courses left me with a hollow feeling.
Dustin Johnson deserved to walk up the 18th fairway at Augusta, tipping his cap to the appreciative throng. It just seemed weird to watch someone hole out a 180-yard fairway shot in nearly total silence.
And, watching NFL football games with no one in the stands … well, it resembles a video game with really good graphics.
Of course, my reaction isn’t nearly as intense as prep and collegiate athletes whose careers have been interrupted by the pandemic. As someone who reveled in being on the playing field, I know how much it hurts to miss a single game, much less forfeit a season.
That adversity feels unthinkably burdensome. But, you will face much more painful losses in your life.
The basic lesson I will take away from this is to enjoy the simple things in life, like sitting at Rent One Park watching a Miners game, sharing a slice of pizza with the other denizens of the Saluki Stadium press box or feeling the Banterra Center shake with excitement on a game-winning 3-pointer.
I can’t wait for the day when it’s safe to enjoy a baseball/football/basketball game in person.
When that happens, I plan to find a quiet place for myself to just sit and enjoy the spectacle. I want to sit quietly and just enjoy the grace and beauty of an outfielder breaking instinctively on a long flyball and making an over-the-shoulder catch. And, I want to see the look of pure joy on a fan’s face, celebrating the achievements of his/her favorite team.
Those small things, things we’ve taken for granted all our lives, have been missing.
They will return … just, not soon enough.
