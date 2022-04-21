Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Managing failure separates sports stars from the standard

Success in sports is about learning to manage failure.

Think about that for a second. Even the most renowned athletes generally fail at a much greater rate than they succeed.

In baseball, hitting .300 has long been a line of demarcation between the truly elite and the merely good. Yet, players that manage to hit .300 fail seven times every 10 at bats.

Crash Davis, Kevin Costner’s character in the brilliant movie “Bull Durham”, illustrated the razor-thin line between stardom and mediocrity in the movie. Crash noted, correctly, that the difference between batting .300 and hitting a more pedestrian .280 (still very good in today’s game) was a mere one hit a week.

Since a baseball season lasts about 25 weeks, the math is easy to figure.

Let’s say a player gets 580 at bats in a season and collects 160 hits. That’s a .275 batting average, and a pretty good season for anyone. Now, let’s add one hit a week to give the mythical player 185 hits. Voila! He’s hitting .319.

Just one extra hit a week, one more hit for each 25 at bats adds nearly 45 points to the batting average. Amazing.

Let’s look at basketball. The vast majority of players shoot under 50 percent. Only 150 players have finished their careers shooting over 50 percent from the floor – 45 of those 150 players were between 50-51 percent.

And, hockey. Think about how many times a forward will put the puck on net during the course of 82 games. And, it’s been a while since Wayne Gretzky or Jaromir Jagr’s prime since a player has averaged a goal per game.

And, in the categories where players succeed more than they fail – the margin of error remains incredibly thin.

Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers leads the NHL this season with a save percentage of .935. That’s pretty impressive, stopping 93 out of every 100 shots. Yet, Anthony Stolarz of the Anaheim Ducks is the 10th ranked goalie in terms of save percentage, and he’s stopped almost 92 out of 100.

Again, the line between elite and average is almost non-existent.

Hockey position players make hundreds of decisions each night. They make mistakes and often their miscues have no direct bearing on the outcome of the game. Not so with goalies. One bad decision, one miscue, can often mean the difference in the game.

Perhaps it is the almost inevitable failure that draws us to the games in the first place.

Sure, there are vast disparities in talent between professional athletes and weekend warriors, but inevitably everyone that plays a game competes against themselves. My expectations on the golf course are radically different than Jordan Spieth’s or Rory McIlroy’s, but if I don’t perform up to my expectations of myself, I’m disappointed.

Therefore, understanding who we are, and what we are capable of, is instrumental to enjoying athletic competition. I mean, I know I’m not going to be good, but I also know there is a failure rate I can live with.

I’m sure there are sports psychologists out there shaking their heads thinking, “With that attitude, no wonder you’re awful.”

They’re probably right. But, I can live with that.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

