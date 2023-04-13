Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

• “Meh” Masters finale: The final round of the Masters is normally one of my favorite days of televised sports.

This year, not so much.

Jon Rahm began the final round two strokes behind Brooks Koepka, and took the lead on the sixth hole. Koepka never mounted a serious challenge, despite the fact that Rahm couldn’t run away from the pack either.

And, due to all the rain in Augusta this weekend, the course seemed quite accommodating to players. The greens were receptive, and by Masters’ standards, relatively slow.

Finally, I was reluctant about Koepka or Phil Mickelson mounting a serious challenge to Rahm.

Both play on the LIV Tour, the group that broke away from the PGA. I have issues with the LIV Tour on several fronts.

• Fire Marmol! Seriously? As I write this, the major league baseball season is nine games old. For context, 153 games remain.

Yet, some St. Louis Cardinals’ “fans” are clamoring for manager Oli Marmol to be fired. Again, for context, this is the same group of fans that were calling for Mike Shildt’s scalp about 18 months ago.

The Cardinals were just 3-6 after nine games.

Again, given the performance of its pitching staff in the first week of the season, the three victories qualify as miraculous.

The pitching staff has yielded 89 hits in 79 innings, while dishing out another 34 walks. The staff’s cumulative WHIP is 1.56. Starter Jack Flaherty has walked 13 hitters in 10 innings, but has miraculously surrendered just two runs. So, the performance has been even worse than stats indicate.

Other fans are angry because Marmol commented publicly on Tyler O’Neill’s lack of hustle in a game. O’Neill was thrown out at the plate, by a significant margin, after clearly giving less than maximum effort rounding third base.

Marmol pointed out what was painfully obvious to any astute observer of the game. And fans are up in arms because Marmol had the audacity to hold one of his players accountable for his actions.

Give me a break!

• Buy a scorecard! Southern Illinois University basketball fans will need programs next season.

As soon as the Salukis were knocked out of the Missouri Valley Conference, SIU fans began speculating about the future of stalwarts Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.

Due to COVID-19 rules, both are eligible for a fifth season.

Both have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Frankly, I have mixed emotions about their decision.

On one hand, it would have been fun to watch them rewrite the SIU record books. On the other hand, the previous records were established over a four-year period. The Salukis likely would be more competitive with Domask and Jones on the roster, but with the transfer portal, who knows?

At the same time, it feels like it’s time to move on.

Let’s see what Troy D’Amico, Clarence Rupert, Cade Hornecker and Scottie Ebube can do.

In addition to Domask and Jones leaving, guards Dalton Banks and Foster Wonders also announced they are entering the portal.

If the cards had fallen right for the Salukis, Bryan Mullins would have been faced with merely tweaking the roster. Now, he’s looking at a serious rebuild.