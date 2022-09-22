Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Memories of sports can often be vivid

It’s a guy thing, and it drives my wife crazy.

I can remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when various sporting events occurred – some more than 50 years ago. Yet, if she asks me to do a favor or pick up a couple items at the store, it’s likely to slip my mind.

For instance, I know that on Aug. 14, 1971, a Saturday night, I was playing softball in St. Rose, Illinois. That’s the night Bob Gibson threw the only no-hitter of his career, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0.

My dad, who was 40 at the time, had a pickup team that frequently played on Saturday nights. Entering my senior year in high school, I filled in for them when they needed a player.

I vividly remember someone pulling a car behind the dugout so we could listen to the last couple innings of the Cardinals game.

Coincidentally, I got married five years to the day later.

I know that Oct. 20, 1982 was a Wednesday night.

That was the night the St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up their first World Series title in 18 years.

I know it was a Wednesday night because that was bowling night. I was standing on the approach waiting for my turn to roll when Bruce Sutter ran the count to two strikes on Gorman Thomas. I backed away from the approach to watch the final strike.

On the other hand, I have absolutely no recollection if the celebratory mood resulted in a strike or a gutter ball.

On Dec. 23, 1972, I was enjoying Christmas break after my first quarter of college. (Yes, that was so long ago that Southern Illinois University was still on the quarter system.) I was visiting my friends, Joe and Ben Gonzalez at their home.

As was usually the case, there was a sporting event on the television. I vividly remember sitting in the Gonzalez living room and watching the Immaculate Reception. For those too young to remember, the play occurred in a playoff matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders.

The Steelers were trailing 7-6 with less than a minute in the game when Terry Bradshaw threw a pass toward John “Frenchie” Fuqua. The ball deflected either off Fuqua, Raiders safety Jack Tatum or both. Franco Harris was following the play, snatched the ball in his fingertips just before it hit and turf and ran the ball in for a touchdown, giving Pittsburgh a 13-7 win.

On April 14, 1969, I was seated in the east balcony in the Mater Dei High School gymnasium in Breese.

That was the date of the first-ever Major League Baseball game played on foreign soil, the home opener for the Montreal Expos. Our PE coach decided it was such a memorable occasion (actually, he probably just wanted to watch the game) that our physical education could be suspended for one day.

So, we got to see Cardinals shortstop Dal Maxvill, hit the first grand slam outside of the United States. How amazing was that? Maxvill had just six home runs in a 14-year Major League career.

Then, there is the sad story of Oct. 26, 1985.

I was at the Fox Theater attending a Liza Minelli concert (We took my mother-in-law and father-in-law). That is, of course, the night of the call. Don Denkinger mistakenly called Kansas City’s Jorge Orta safe at first base in the eighth inning of Game Six of the 1985 World Series.

The Royals came from behind to beat the Cardinals 2-1, then take Game 7.

That’s the memory I wish I could shed.