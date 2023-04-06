It’s a small sample size, but Major League baseball’s pitch clock seems to be having the desired effect.

The average time of spring training games this year was about 26 minutes less than the average game in the 2022 regular season. Last season it took 3:03 to play an average baseball game. If the trend holds, we can expect games this season to last just more than 2.5 hours.

That is a major step forward.

I watched all or parts of each of the Cardinals opening series with the Toronto Blue Jays. The difference was palpable.

The Cardinals defeated the Jays 9-4 Sunday.

Despite the offensive outburst, the game was played in 2:29. Viewers actually got to watch the ball in play rather than seeing batters step out of the box to adjust their batting gloves after every pitch, or pitchers walking around the mound taking a deep breath or rubbing up the baseball between pitches.

Even for lifelong diehard baseball fans like myself, 30 minutes is a long time to watch players doing nothing … at least nothing baseball related.

Granted, the opening day game stretched on for 3:38, but there were 19 runs scored. And, even that game had a flow that has been missing from baseball the last 20 years. It’s understandable that a 10-9 game would last a long time. It’s ridiculous that a 2-1 game would last more than 2.5 hours.

The pitch clock should be a particular benefit in the postseason where games routinely take up to four hours to play.

Other rule changes, such as increasing the size of the bases from 15 to 18 inches, have made the game more compelling. The larger bases have put added emphasis on the running game. Most stolen base plays with 15-inch bags were incredibly close. The larger bases shorten the distance between the bases by several inches, tipping the advantage to baserunners.

With baseball’s emphasis on power for the past three decades, the stolen base has declined in importance. Baseball became a station-to-station game with teams sitting back and waiting for the home run.

A rejuvenated running game will inject more action into the game, something baseball sorely needed.

Finally, it appears as if the rules regarding the shift will also be a benefit. MLB rules state that teams must deploy two infielders on either side of the second base bag and infielders must have their feet on the skinned part of the infield.

Philosophically, I’m not thrilled about the rule. It’s like the rule where pitchers must face at least three hitters upon entering the game. I don’t like rules that dictate strategy.

Again, it’s a small sample size, but the rule change has injected more life into the game.

Line drives over the second baseman’s head are now splitting the outfielders for doubles and allowing runners to score from first base. Hard hit balls hit up the middle are now base hits, as God always intended for them to be.

So far, the 2023 version of baseball is a much better game.

Now, if pitchers can just learn to work efficiently … But, that’s another story.