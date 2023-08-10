When I retired from The Southern Illinoisan in 2019 the power structure in place at the time asked me to continue contributing sports and outdoors content.

If was a no-brainer for me. Writing was always my favorite part of the job.

So, although I no longer have any day-to-day dealings with the newspaper, I remained a regular contributor. Some people have chided me in the past four years, claiming my retirement was a hoax.

I developed a pat answer, “I’ll keep writing as long as they keep paying me.”

Well, that day came to pass earlier this month. I was told that Lee Enterprises cutbacks meant that my sports column would be eliminated.

First, I want to say it has been an honor and privilege to serve the Southern Illinois sports community since 1989. During my tenure in Southern Illinois, I’ve met thousands of great men and women – players, coaches, officials and fans.

I’ve got millions of memories and nearly as many cards and letters from readers … most of it positive.

This moment is really something of a turning point in my life.

Growing up in the timber between Breese and Carlyle, I naturally assumed my first paying job would be shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, the curveball was introduced to my life about the time I was 14-15.

I was fortunate in that my mind shifted immediately to Plan B. If I couldn’t make a living playing baseball, the next best thing would be to watch the game and write about it. It seemed like a good idea at the time. My fate was sealed a couple months later when a Kuder Occupational Survey test suggested I pursue a career in journalism.

I drew my first journalism paycheck from the Highland News Leader in 1971, writing about Clinton County high school sports. Truthfully, there has never been a day in the last 52 years that I’ve been bored.

There have been frustrating times, exasperating days and trying times. But, I’ve had fun – covering American Legion state championships, prep state championships in baseball, softball, track, cross country, boys basketball, girls basketball, football and even bass fishing.

I’ve covered the ups and downs of Saluki athletics, following the Dawgs to Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Washington and all points in between.

And, late in my career, covering the Southern Illinois Miners was a real joy. After dreaming of being a baseball professional as a kid, it was great to finally experience the day-to-day grind of the game.

Finally, the personal growth the job afforded me made me a better person.

It didn’t take long as a sportswriter to understand that scores and results are just part of the games. Athletes are living, breathing human beings dealing with their own life issues. The time they spend on the basketball floor, the football field or between the lines in whatever game is a small part of who they are.

My hope is that I was able to convey that theme occasionally.

Through the years many people have asked what was the best sporting event I covered. I’m not sure about that answer, but I remember my favorite vividly.

It was the 2001 Class A girls state track meet. Lindsay Zeiler of Massac County was leading the 3200 meter run. She got entangled with another runner, resulting in the other runner taking a tumble on the track.

Zeiler looked back momentarily. She ran back to the girl, sprawled on the blue track at Eastern Illinois University, and helped her to her feet. Zeiler then sprinted on to win the state championship.

Among the thousands of moments, that one is the best.

Thanks for reading!