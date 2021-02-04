Sports Column | Les Winkeler: National Baseball Hall of Fame snubs

It’s time for the National Baseball Hall of Fame to do some soul searching.
No players were elected to the HOF this year, the most notable snubs being all-time home run champion Barry Bonds as well as pitchers Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling. By all reasonable metrics, all three players deserve to be enshrined in Cooperstown with Clemens and Bonds being no-brainers.
Hall of Fame membership is determined by votes of members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. A player has to be named on 75 percent of ballots to be enshrined.
There have been some curious votes over the years – Juan Marichal was inexplicably passed over in his first two years of eligibility. And, of course, there are always raised eyebrows when a borderline player is either elected or rejected by the writers.
But, the Hall of Fame election has become a morality play over the past two decades. It started with Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, who was banned for betting on baseball while he was a manager. Initially, keeping Rose out seemed plausible – writers are asked to apply a morality clause when making their decisions.
However, things snowballed in the past two decades.
Bonds and Clemens, of course, were caught up in the steroids scandal that plagued MLB in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In addition, Bonds, Clemens and Schilling all had reputations of being unlikeable, surly individuals.
In addition, Schilling has made controversial statements involving race. He has Tweeted approval of the suggestion that journalists be lynched. Likewise, Rose was never considered a likeable character either.
Frankly, dinner with this foursome would be torture. However, unlikeable as they may be, their accomplishments on the field are indisputable.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and its agents, the membership of the BWAA, have to make a decision. Is enshrinement in Cooperstown about baseball, or is it about being a choir boy. And, let’s be honest, we’re all sinners, and we’re all welcome in church.
If baseball doesn’t come to grips with this soon, the HOF will become a caricature.
Think about – Rose, the all-time hits leader – snubbed.
Bonds, the all-time home run leader – snubbed.
Clemens, ninth on the all-time wins list (354), third on the all-time strikeout list (4,672) – snubbed.
Schilling, who has 3,116 career strikeouts – snubbed. Schilling and Clemens are the only two pitchers in history with 3,000 strikeouts who are eligible for enshrinement (players have to be retired for five years to be considered) that have been snubbed.
If these guys aren’t inducted, the HOF is a sham.
And, let’s not pretend Cooperstown is populated by saints. Ty Cobb, Cap Anson and Kennesaw Mountain Landis were virulent racists. Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle were world-class party animals. And, for years baseball, and the Hall of Fame, ignored the accomplishments of Negro League players.
It’s time the HOF suck it up and admit that being good at baseball and being a human being of exemplary character aren’t synonymous.
That shouldn’t be that big of a deal – none of us are perfect.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.