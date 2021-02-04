Sports Column | Les Winkeler: National Baseball Hall of Fame snubs

It’s time for the National Baseball Hall of Fame to do some soul searching.

No players were elected to the HOF this year, the most notable snubs being all-time home run champion Barry Bonds as well as pitchers Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling. By all reasonable metrics, all three players deserve to be enshrined in Cooperstown with Clemens and Bonds being no-brainers.

Hall of Fame membership is determined by votes of members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. A player has to be named on 75 percent of ballots to be enshrined.

There have been some curious votes over the years – Juan Marichal was inexplicably passed over in his first two years of eligibility. And, of course, there are always raised eyebrows when a borderline player is either elected or rejected by the writers.

But, the Hall of Fame election has become a morality play over the past two decades. It started with Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, who was banned for betting on baseball while he was a manager. Initially, keeping Rose out seemed plausible – writers are asked to apply a morality clause when making their decisions.

However, things snowballed in the past two decades.