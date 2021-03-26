Sports Column | Les Winkeler: NCAA men's basketball tournament a spectacle

With apologies to the Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup Finals, NBA Playoffs and the World Cornhole Championships, the first two rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is the greatest spectacle in sports.

The basketball is astounding, but there is an even greater entertainment value — grown men reduced to tears because a No. 15 seed destroyed their bracket with a first-round upset. Listening to the wailing and gnashing of teeth over busted brackets is nearly as entertaining as Charles Barkley’s halftime analysis.

And, when it comes to upsets, the 2021 tournament has had a bumper crop.

No less than eight double-digit seeds advanced in the first round. Granted, some of those low seeds are from power conferences No. 11 UCLA, No. 11 Syracuse and No. 12 Oregon State, but that leaves upstarts like No. 13 Ohio, No. 14 Abilene Christian, and No. 15 Oral Roberts to create additional carnage.

Ironically, Oral Roberts has dashed the prayers of amateur handicappers throughout the country, taking down No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida.

Personally, these upsets are precisely the reason I love the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.