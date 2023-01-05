Sports Column | Les Winkeler: New Year's Day Saluki game felt like old times

What better way to bring in the New Year than watching Saluki basketball on New Year’s Day.

And, what a party it was.

Forget the 6,000 balloons that were dropped from the rafters of the Banterra Center at halftime, it was the product on the floor that provided the real entertainment.

After a sluggish first half, the Salukis defeated Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Belmont 63-45 in front of 7,119 fans.

It felt like "Throwback Thursday" inside the old barn.

The stands were packed – about 1,000 short of a sellout. The fans were in a jovial mood and the Salukis showed glimpses of the hard-nosed play that typified SIU basketball in the first decade of this century.

The Salukis trailed Belmont by five at the half. SIU didn’t play poorly in the first half, although it went 0-10 from behind the arc. The defense held Belmont to 28 points in the first half, an acceptable total. However, the inability to hit a 3-pointer and the willingness to keep firing them, resulted in a sputtering offense.

The second half was another story.

The Salukis and Bruins battled on even terms for the first eight minutes of the second half until the SIU turned up the defensive pressure. The second half was also more physical, which certainly favored the Salukis.

The referees allowed considerable contact which paid off for SIU’s physical guards.

There was Xavier Johnson diving on the floor for a loose ball. Lance Jones stripped a Belmont ballhandler in the defensive end and got a runout. And, later in the game, after missing a 3-point attempt, Jones ran down a Belmont player from behind and picked the ball off the dribble.

That kind of hustle, that kind of grit, will win some ballgames. As was the case Sunday, it will result in some convincing wins.

Senior center JD Muila was also an important part of the win.

Muila, a senior in his third year at SIU, scored just four points, but dominated the paint. He finished the game with nine rebounds, and he kept several other balls alive for teammates to chase down.

In addition, he was a menacing presence in the lane. On several occasions, Belmont guards appeared ready to exploit a seam in the SIU defense, only to have Muila step into their path. More often than not, the Bruins opted to pull the ball out and reset their offense.

While comparisons to the Floorburn U era have been made in the past, this Saluki team has hung its hat on defense. Belmont came to SIU sporting a 9-5 record. The Bruins are a team known for their offensive patience and backdoor cuts.

The Salukis had none of that. In addition, SIU’s perimeter defense totally took Belmont’s shooters out of rhythm. By the final eight minutes of the game you could actually see Belmont players rushing their shots.

And, as the Salukis slowly built the second half lead, the energy in the Banterra Center grew. You could sense the crowd wanting to explode, which it did when Johnson and Jones hit back-to-back treys to push the SIU lead into double digits.

SIU offered great deals on tickets for this game, a fact that undoubtedly contributed to the large crowd. The athletic department needs to tap that energy more often.

The Belmont game may have been played on New Year’s Day, but it felt like old times.