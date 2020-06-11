Sports Column | Les Winkeler: NFL can't overlook demand for change

Pardon me if I’m skeptical about the sincerity of the “Coming to Colin moment”, if you will, recently experienced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
After nearly four years, and countless acts of police violence against people of color, Goodell and his league are suddenly convinced that Colin Kaepernick wasn’t dissing the American flag, the U.S. Armed Services or the police by taking a knee during the national anthem.
How enlightened?
A bit of context, Kaepernick was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. In the light of acts of police violence against people of color, he decided to protest by remaining seated on the team’s bench during the national anthem. However, after consulting with Nate Boyer, a former NFL player and U.S. military veteran, Kaepernick decided to kneel during the anthem on Sept. 1, 2016.
Bear in mind, his actions came after 13-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun in a park. This was after an unarmed Walter Scott was shot in the back in a South Carolina park. This was after Philando Castile was shot in his car, with his daughter and girlfriend present in Minnesota.
And, this was after Eric Garner was killed by police in New York City for selling untaxed cigarettes.
Kaepernick’s actions caught on. He was joined by other athletes, drawing the ire of many American citizens, including the president. A couple of SIU cheerleaders joined the protest and they were accosted by fans before being hidden during the national anthem.
Despite Kaepernick’s unwavering story that the protest was about police violence, despite the mountain of evidence of police violence against unarmed African Americans, the powers that be, including NFL owners, decided that Kaepernick wasn’t sincere — the protest was really aimed at the military and the flag.
That belief remained steadfast for nearly four years, even after Stephon Clark was shot in his grandmother’s backyard in South Carolina, after Antwan Rose was shot and killed in Pittsburgh, after Michael Dean was shot and killed in Philadelphia and Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her apartment in Louisville.
Apparently, Goodell and the NFL viewed those killings, and many more, as isolated incidents.
Then, came George Floyd. Citizens videotaped a Minneapolis police officer smirking while kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 8:46 — longer than a quarter of high school basketball — resulting in Floyd’s death. That appears to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Hundreds of thousands of protestors have raised their voices in protest against the gratuitous violence and killings. Black Lives Matter rallies were held in every major city, not to mention small-town America, unlikely places like Benton, Anna and Carterville.
Not coincidentally, Goodell and the NFL suddenly got religion.
Could it be Goodell sensed public opinion had turned? Could it be Goodell sensed the NFL’s previous stance would alienate fans? Could it be that Goodell sensed that alienation would translate into loss of viewership and revenue?
I’d like to believe my viewpoint is too cynical, it’s incorrect. But, I don’t think it is.
And, I know many of you are thinking, “Keep politics out of sports” or “Shut up and stick to sports.”
First, the NFL is the entity that brought politics into play. It was the NFL that accepted big dollars from the U.S. military and turned NFL pregames into patriotic rallies. Yet, in the midst of that patriotic display, people were incensed that a player would exercise his First Amendment rights.
That paradox has to be exposed.
Finally, sports is part of life for the majority of Americans. It is obvious from the demonstrations of the past two weeks that a large number of Americans want, and are demanding change. That’s too big to overlook — even where the NFL is concerned.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
