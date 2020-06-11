Sports Column | Les Winkeler: NFL can't overlook demand for change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pardon me if I’m skeptical about the sincerity of the “Coming to Colin moment”, if you will, recently experienced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

After nearly four years, and countless acts of police violence against people of color, Goodell and his league are suddenly convinced that Colin Kaepernick wasn’t dissing the American flag, the U.S. Armed Services or the police by taking a knee during the national anthem.

How enlightened?

A bit of context, Kaepernick was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. In the light of acts of police violence against people of color, he decided to protest by remaining seated on the team’s bench during the national anthem. However, after consulting with Nate Boyer, a former NFL player and U.S. military veteran, Kaepernick decided to kneel during the anthem on Sept. 1, 2016.

Bear in mind, his actions came after 13-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun in a park. This was after an unarmed Walter Scott was shot in the back in a South Carolina park. This was after Philando Castile was shot in his car, with his daughter and girlfriend present in Minnesota.

And, this was after Eric Garner was killed by police in New York City for selling untaxed cigarettes.