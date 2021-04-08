Sports Column | Les Winkeler: No better sporting spectacle than March Madness

And, I wanted Baylor to be the Zags’ opponent in the championship game. The Bears’ depth at guard, their ability to shoot from long distance and their team-first concept – it seemed like Baylor would be an outstanding test for unbeaten Gonzaga.

I got the desired matchup, but not the game I wanted.

Baylor took command of the game in the first 90 seconds. The Bears had four offensive rebounds on their first three possessions, jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back. When pundits talks about dominating performances 50 years from now, they will point to the 2021 NCAA national championship game.

The most compelling game of the tournament was Gonzaga’s overtime win over UCLA in the national semifinal. Jalen Suggs knocked down a long 3-pointer, with the assistance of a kind kiss off the glass, as time expired in overtime to get Gonzaga to the title game.

As the Zags got off to a slow start in the championship game two nights later there was plenty of speculation that the overtime win left Gonzaga emotionally spent. The sluggish start could be expected after the huge adrenaline rush from the last-second win.

Was there a hangover effect? Possibly, but that wasn’t the big issue.