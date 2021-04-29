Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Numbers are what they are

While watching Cardinals baseball games on television last weekend it dawned on me – we’re making some incorrect assumptions about the game.
In two of the three games against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals took comfortable leads in the ninth inning. In each instance, manager Mike Shildt did exactly what baseball orthodoxy indicates – he brought in a “closer.”
In theory, the closer is someone who throws in the 100-miles per hour range and simply overpowers hitters. The closer is supposed to mow three guys down, then the good guys go to the clubhouse to celebrate the win.
There is one, in this case nearly, fatal flaw in that logic. Those 100-mph pitches have to be in the strike zone, or at least near enough to the strike zone to entice batters to swing. That didn’t happen. On Friday night, the Reds parlayed a couple walks, a hit batter and a bloop single into a couple runs.
When the game ended, the Reds had the bases loaded, the tying run was on third and the batter had worked the count full. The Cardinals escaped the situation when the “closer” finally froze the hitter on an 86-mph breaking ball.
The point – sheer velocity is not the answer.
Location remains an important element of pitching.
Greg Maddux was one of the most effective pitchers of my lifetime. He made his living throwing in the high 80s and low 90s. But, he pitched with precision. His location was impeccable. In the parlance of the day, he was “a pitcher, not a thrower.”
Now, if you can combine Jordan Hicks’ raw velocity with Greg Maddux’ control, you’ve got a guy with a one-way ticket to Cooperstown.
In Saturday’s game, Cardinal starter John Gant kept the Reds off-balance with a steady diet of breaking pitches and 91-93 mph fastballs. He baffled the Reds for six innings, something that is inexplicably a cause for celebration in today’s game, and got the win.
In his post-game comments, Shildt noted, correctly, that Gant pitched ahead in the count and forced the Reds to swing at “pitcher’s pitches.” No advanced thinking there, just something that has been true since the days of Cy Young, Warren Spahn to John Gant.
In the meantime, with several players hurt, the Cardinals played Matt Carpenter at second base for most of the week. Carpenter has had a great career with the Cardinals. He will retire in the Top 10 in franchise history in several offensive categories.
Yet, he hasn’t been an effective offensive player for three years. His swing-and-miss rate has been alarming. And, Carpenter finished the series with a strikeout rate higher than 36 percent.
Cardinals management struggled to justify their insistence of playing Carpenter, citing statistics like barrel rate and exit velocity. Their point – when Carpenter hits the ball, he hits it hard. Their allusion – he's hitting in bad luck.
No sale.
Those cherry-picked stats are conveniently hiding the fact that Carpenter actually makes contact with the ball less than 64 percent of the time. For years people have been telling me that batting average is irrelevant, but with a 36 percent strikeout rate, based on 550 at bats, Carpenter would have to get 165 hits in his remaining 348 at bats to hit .300. That’s nearly .500 for batted balls put in play.
Given the bigger picture, I’d argue that exit velocity, by itself, doesn’t make one an effective hitter.
I’m not saying the advanced metrics are pointless. They aren’t. Jordan Hicks may throw 105 mph, but his WHIP will suggest he’s not mowing people down. Given spray charts available to teams, I’d shift against Matt Carpenter every time.
The numbers are what they are. They don’t lie. But, context remains important.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan.