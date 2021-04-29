Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Numbers are what they are

While watching Cardinals baseball games on television last weekend it dawned on me – we’re making some incorrect assumptions about the game.

In two of the three games against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals took comfortable leads in the ninth inning. In each instance, manager Mike Shildt did exactly what baseball orthodoxy indicates – he brought in a “closer.”

In theory, the closer is someone who throws in the 100-miles per hour range and simply overpowers hitters. The closer is supposed to mow three guys down, then the good guys go to the clubhouse to celebrate the win.

There is one, in this case nearly, fatal flaw in that logic. Those 100-mph pitches have to be in the strike zone, or at least near enough to the strike zone to entice batters to swing. That didn’t happen. On Friday night, the Reds parlayed a couple walks, a hit batter and a bloop single into a couple runs.

When the game ended, the Reds had the bases loaded, the tying run was on third and the batter had worked the count full. The Cardinals escaped the situation when the “closer” finally froze the hitter on an 86-mph breaking ball.

The point – sheer velocity is not the answer.

Location remains an important element of pitching.